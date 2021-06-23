“You can train how to create all those chances, how to put the players in the right position, and the team today did absolutely everything to win the game,” he said. “The only thing that’s missing — and that’s nothing new — is the goals.”
Four days after laboring to finish chances against shorthanded Inter Miami before scoring an elusive goal at Audi Field, United squandered numerous opportunities in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Montreal’s primary home until Canada’s pandemic travel restrictions loosen.
United had a 27-4 advantage in shots, but nine were blocked by defenders and only five made it to the target. It also enjoyed a 7-1 margin on corner kicks.
“The second half, we created a lot,” midfielder Russell Canouse said. “We knew we had to be patient but still attack the game. I thought we did that well. The one thing we don’t leave this game with is a goal. It’s frustrating, but it’s good we have all those opportunities.”
United (4-5-1) extended its unbeaten streak to three. Bill Hamid earned his third consecutive shutout since making his season debut, and D.C. stretched its defensive scoreless streak to 315 minutes. It has conceded two goals in six matches since allowing seven in consecutive defeats to San Jose and Columbus.
The postgame mood, though, was subdued because of the missed opportunity to extend the winning streak to three.
“I’m not frustrated and I’m not disappointed,” Losada said. “You can add Montreal to the list of teams we dominated for 90 minutes, and I don’t think that’s an easy thing. Even 11 [against] 11, we were the best team, creating the best chances.”
Losada turned to the same lineup — and same group of subs — that produced a 1-0 victory over Miami. Given United’s high-tempo system and another match this weekend, there was some risk sticking with the exact group.
From the start, however, United was full of energy and ideas. Like Saturday, there were plenty of unfinished chances.
Ola Kamara’s flicked header set up Adrien Perez for what should have been his first goal of the year. He was not clinical enough with his clear bid inside the penalty area, allowing Clément Diop to save the low shot. Moments later, Diop touched Perez’s rasping drive over the crossbar.
With intermission approaching, United gained a man advantage when Zorhan Bassong received a second card for an intentional handball in midfield. It was the third ejection of a D.C. opponent in less than two halves; Miami received two in the second half Saturday.
United set the tone after halftime but again squandered chances: Kevin Paredes miskicked in the heart of the box after receiving Paul Arriola’s cross, and Arriola, alone on the back side, failed to beat Diop with a one-timer from 10 yards.
Montreal tried compensating for its disadvantage by slowing the pace and seeking to catch United on the counterattack. D.C.’s speed of play and ball movement were not consistently fast enough to stretch Montreal’s defense and create wider channels.
Fatigue seemed to set in for United, while Montreal, which had not played since May 29, gained confidence and comfort.
Five D.C. substitutions in a 14-minute stretch brought fresh legs and energy but no goals. Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic missed the bottom left corner by a whisker.
Diop thwarted Canouse’s 12-yard header in the 85th minute, and Nigel Robertha missed high with a short-range header in stoppage time.
In the dying moments, Diop injured his right leg attempting a goal kick. With Montreal out of subs, he remained in the game, limping noticeably and, on United’s last futile bid, tossing himself onto his side in both pain and relief.
“We’re putting ourselves in good moments,” Canouse said. “We just have to continue on this path. It’s good knowing in a game where you don’t make your chances we still keep the [shutout] at the back. We have to keep giving those guys up top confidence, because all of them can score.”
Notes: The club announced Puebla (Mexico) and Alianza (El Salvador) will join United for the first Capital Cup, a friendly tournament during D.C.’s regular season break July 7-14. Another club might be added. The schedule hasn’t been finalized. ...
United will face New York City FC (4-3-2) on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.
