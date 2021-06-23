“Yes, he was playing games. Hey, that’s his right. Gamesmanship. It had nothing to do with substances. He had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn’t have allowed it, but it happened and you’ve got to deal with it. This is what we’re going to have to deal with.”
Rizzo continued: “If you think you’re going to intimidate Max Scherzer and that type of thing, it’s just not going to happen. You’re just going to piss him off and make him concentrate that much harder. This is about breaking Max’s rhythm and frustrating him and that type of thing. It didn’t work, our bullpen pitched great, we got some timely hits and we beat the Phillies. So we move on.”
After the Nationals’ 3-2 win, Girardi explained that he asked the umpires to inspect Scherzer a third time because he had never seen the right-hander “wipe his head” so frequently. Scherzer, who glared at Girardi as he walked off the mound after retiring the side in the fifth inning, later said he needed the sweat from his hair to mix with the rosin to get a grip on the baseball.
Junkies co-host Eric Bickel said Girardi’s explanation made some sense, especially given the likelihood that trying to get under Scherzer’s skin would backfire.
“I think [Girardi] tried to get him off his rhythm a little bit, but I don’t think that was necessarily his goal,” Bickel said.
“That was his goal,” Rizzo said. “He’s a con artist. He got you in the con if you believe it. That’s the way it is. He’s been doing that for years on TV.”
Rizzo downplayed his contempt for the Phillies’ manager moments later.
“I love Joe Girardi,” Rizzo said. “I’ve seen him play since he was in high school in Peoria, Illinois, scouted him at Northwestern. I know him well. I know him well. I know him.”
Rizzo also said he knows Scherzer should not have been checked three times Tuesday.
“You’re not supposed to ask umpires to check unless you have probable cause to do so,” Rizzo said. “If you see a ball with some pine tar on it or something like that. That’s probable cause to check the pitcher. This is what I was told last night. You’re not supposed to be able to just randomly ask the umpire to go check the pitcher and they check him.”
Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber also weighed in, saying the third check of Scherzer requested by Girardi was “a little bush league.”
“If I was Max, I would’ve done the same thing,” Schwarber told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “I would’ve been losing my mind and definitely would have been giving the stare down after the inning’s over. Pretty much all it is there is someone trying to get Max out of his rhythm. It was just like poking the bear. Girardi poked the bear and he went out there and shoved for the last couple outs there.”
