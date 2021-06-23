“If I was Max, I would’ve done the same thing,” Schwarber told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “I would’ve been losing my mind and definitely would have been giving the stare down after the inning’s over. Pretty much all it is there is someone trying to get Max out of his rhythm. It was just like poking the bear. Girardi poked the bear and he went out there and shoved for the last couple outs there.”