The Mystics (7-6) have won five of six and broke the Storm’s five-game winning streak.
“Tina’s playing the same she’s played all year, terrific, but I think she’s even taken it up a notch the last two games,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “Just willing herself to carry this team a little bit.
“We’ve joked in our office … how would we play against her? We’re thinking, that’s really hard. What I think we would do, I would never tell anybody else. Ever.”
Charles, the league’s leading scorer, looked like the alpha of the alpha dogs as she continued her onslaught of the 2021 season. She finished with 34 points against the Storm (12-3), including a career-high five three-pointers, as another team had few ideas on how to defend the former MVP. She also had 16 rebounds and five assists.
The 34 points were two shy of her career high, and she set the franchise single-season record with her sixth 30-point game of the season.
“It’s just the will to win,” Charles said. “I think I’m just doing my job. I don’t think I’m doing anything outside what you guys have seen in my career. I don’t see that I’m doing anything different besides playing smarter, being more selfless, sharing the ball, trusting my teammates more.
Mystics guard Shavonte Zellous added. “She even had us on the bench going, 'How many points she got? How many points she got?’ … I don't think I've ever seen her as dominant as she was today.”
The Mystics were just eight players deep with Natasha Cloud (ankle), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), Erica McCall (knee) and Kiara Leslie (concussion protocol) all out. Washington played through Charles all night long and she didn’t disappoint. Leilani Mitchell scored a season-high 19 points and knocked down five three-pointers as the Mystics’ shooters hit threes throughout the night. Atkins finished with 10 points and six assists, including a much-need three to take an 80-78 lead that was never relinquished.
Washington’s 16 three-pointers (on 38 attempts) were the most the defending champions have allowed this season.
“Obviously it felt good, felt I should have made a few more of my open threes,” Mitchell said. “Just the way Tina’s playing and the way they have to double her because nobody can stop her, it obviously leaves us open on the outside. Everyone did a great job of finding me and I was able to put some in tonight.”
Charles added, “I just want to keep Leilani happy. She’s probably one of the most critical ones on me, and I love it. That’s when I play at my best.”
The Mystics went into halftime with a 43-36 lead that was actually a bit disappointing after sitting on a 15-point edge with 2:19 remaining before halftime. The Storm came out of a timeout and immediately went on an 8-0 run to close the first half.
The Mystics hit 6 of 16 three-pointers in the first half, while Seattle was just 2 for 8.
Loyd had a quiet first half with just five points, but came out of halftime on a mission. She scored 10 quick points during a 13-3 run to give the Storm a 49-48 lead, its first since the first quarter. The two teams went back and forth for the rest of the game with neither leading by more than seven.
Loyd finished with 23 points and became the 13th youngest in league history to reach 3,000 career points. Stewart added 17 points and eight rebounds. Bird finished with seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Note: The Storm presented Alysha Clark, who is out for the season after foot surgery, with her championship ring before the game Tuesday. Clark played her first nine seasons with the Storm before signing with the Mystics as a free agent last offseason. She was named first-team all-defense in 2020 as the Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title.
