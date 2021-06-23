But in this series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, in a game that was lost and then found — then found again, then again — Manager Dave Martinez dug deep and hoped. And then an odd and desperate plan was just one feature of a 13-12 win, the Nationals’ ninth in 10 games. They are 35-36 and remain in second place in the National League East.
“One word: Boom,” said Martinez, repeating his famed reaction to the Nationals’ seven-run, ninth-inning comeback against the New York Mets on Sept. 3, 2019. “That’s a boom game right there. There’s no way to sum it up.”
The loud parts of the victory were Kyle Schwarber’s three-run homer in the fifth, Josh Bell’s grand slam in the sixth and Starlin Castro’s go-ahead two-run knock in the ninth, the last of Washington’s 12 hits. The undercurrent, though, was a shorthanded bullpen that lugged the Nationals over the finish line when Espino recorded the final out, a liner right at Jordy Mercer, who had just made an error and was bleeding from his lip, and swallowing gulps of blood, when the game ended at the 4-hour, 19-minute mark.
What got the Nationals there was a pile of small footnotes — some good, others bad. Starter Erick Fedde ran a scoreless inning streak to 21 before it was snapped by Travis Jankowski’s three-run homer in the second. Bryce Harper added a solo shot in the third, and Phillies starter Vince Velasquez tacked on an RBI single in the fourth. It was Fedde’s worst outing in six weeks and put the Nationals in a 5-0 hole. They were averaging 3.7 runs per game, third worst in the majors, making a mountain out of a slope.
But the offense stirred in the fifth and never stopped. Scwharber capped that inning with a tying three-run shot off reliever Archie Bradley, his 10th homer since moving to the leadoff spot June 12. The progress was quickly unwound by Andrew McCutchen, who crushed a pinch-hit grand slam off McGowin in the bottom half. Then Bell matched McCutchen in the sixth, launching his first slam with the Nationals, using a 3-2 fastball from reliever David Hale.
“I’ve been waiting on drilling a baseball in a big moment there for a little this season,” Bell said. “Especially on a fastball. I’ve been trying to drive the ball the other way all season long and been rolling over into the shift in big situations. But I put a lot of work in with [hitting coach Kevin] Long. It feels like things are starting to turn around for me.”
“To me, that was the moment right there where I told myself that that made him a National right there,” Martinez added, his voice catching with emotion. “That really did make him a National.”
Before Bell’s go-ahead blast, Trea Turner shaved the deficit with a two-run single off Hale. Later, when the Nationals needed one more hit, Castro poked a two-run single off Phillies closer Héctor Neris, keying on an inside sinker and getting his pitch. But in between those hits was the complicated stretch.
Of the relievers available Wednesday, only Suero and Rainey were potential high-leverage arms when the season began. Voth was a first-time reliever. Miller was way off the radar, beginning minor league camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. Espino was at the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. Clay and McGowin only made the Opening Day roster because multiple pitchers were out on the coronavirus-related IL.
And yet here they all were, one after the next, gripping onto a two-run lead in the seventh, a one-run lead in the eighth, then a fresh one-run lead in the ninth. After Suero got the last out of the fifth, Clay logged 14 pitches in a clean sixth and was pushed to the seventh. He was then tagged for a leadoff double by Alec Bohm and back-to-back singles, for Ronald Torreyes and Luke Williams, that brought in a run. Miller entered and recorded his one out. Voth had the eighth, but he walked Harper, yielded a single and struck out Brad Miller looking before Martinez went to Rainey.
The cracks loosened when Rainey yielded two RBI singles, springing the Phillies ahead, 12-11. But Washington got to Neris in the ninth with Bell’s leadoff single, another single for Josh Harrison, a sacrifice bunt for Alex Avila and Castro’s seesawing hit. That left Espino, a minor league journeyman, a 34-year-old with 30 major league appearances, for the final three outs. And he notched them with little stress.
“In my head, I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Oh man, save situation!’” said Espino, who recorded his first career save exactly one week after recording his first career win. “I just went out there and, the same thing I’ve been doing, trying to get outs.”
A win doesn’t have to be spotless, or even sound, to matter. Over the course of a 162-game season, with so many ways for this marathon to turn, all sorts of victories are needed to make the season worth a damn. If someone told the Nationals that, in mid-June, they would be without four key relievers, facing a division rival and still looking straight up in the standings, every person in their clubhouse would have crossed their fingers, maybe whispered a prayer, and wished that situation on any other team.
But it was this team that was tested and this team that passed. At the end of every day, the best element of a win is that it’s not a loss. Sometimes it just takes a lot to get there.