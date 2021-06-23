“It’s a great, great coming out,” said Gon Matsunaka, head of the Pride House Tokyo consortium of nonprofit groups, sponsoring corporation and supportive embassies. “The sports arena in Japan is a very, very closed and conservative. I don’t see a lot of athletes coming out here in Japan. So even if they are in the U.S., there is a big message to Japanese athletes living in Japan, playing in Japan: You can be yourself and you can play as yourself.”
In a video posted on former team mate Yuki Nagasato’s YouTube channel, Yokoyama said they had become aware of their gender identity as a child, cutting their hair short in elementary school and refusing to wear ceremonial feminine clothing.
But living in Germany and the United States had shown them it was possible to feel more comfortable with their gender identity, with teammates and friends more open to diversity.
“I would not have come out in Japan,” they said in the video.
While the younger generation in Japan is becoming more aware and supportive of gender diversity, attitudes among wider society — and especially among the overwhelmingly elderly, conservative, male elite who run the country — are proving harder to shift.
Japan is the only country in the Group of Seven rich industrialized nations not to recognize same-sex marriages, although in a victory for activists, a court in the northern city of Sapporo ruled that policy to be unconstitutional.
LGBT people suffer discrimination in Japan and lack legal protections, causing many to hide their sexual identities. Rights groups had convinced a cross-party group of lawmakers to propose legislation which meant to counter discrimination but it was shot down by conservatives. Lawmakers were quoted as saying LGBT people go against the “preservation of the species” while warning that discrimination should not be tolerated and could be exploited by “leftist activists.”
Yokoyama’s announcement was immediately supported by Spirit manager Richie Burke who told the Japan Times the club has “no time for hate” and “only time for love.”
“I love Kumi, always will, and I’ll always have a special place for somebody with that mentality,” he said, calling them “very brave.”
The announcement was also welcomed by international rugby player Airi Murakami, who came out as a lesbian in April, and soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada, who became Japan’s first openly gay professional athlete in 2019.
Transgender people in Japan must have their reproductive organs removed to have their gender officially recognized, a requirement rights groups see as inhuman.
Yokoyama was a member of the Japan’s women’s team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and scored 17 goals in 43 international appearances.
They had surgery to remove breast tissue seven years ago but could not take hormone treatments as this would have carried a risk of failing doping tests. They said they plan to take more gender-affirming surgery in future and eventually to “quit soccer and live as man.”
“I’ve dated several women over the years but I had to stay closeted in Japan,” Yokoyama said in the interview, which was translated by the Japan Times.
“In Japan I’d always be asked if I had a boyfriend, but here [in the U.S.] I’m asked if I have a boyfriend or girlfriend. When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me.
“Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live closeted so I found the courage to come out.”
Masa Yanagisawa, head of prime services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the organization Marriage for All Japan said that attitudes were already changing in the business world here.
“LGBTQ+ inclusion is not only the right thing to do — it can be a competitive advantage,” he said. “While businesses in Japan have realized this and are making tangible progress, the sports world is playing catch up.”
He said he hoped Yokoyama’s decision leads to greater LGBTQ+ representation in professional sports, “which are a great source of inspiration, particularly to the younger generation.”
Activists have launched a last-ditch effort to get the anti-discrimination bill passed ahead of the Olympics, which begin on July 23. Pride House Tokyo’s Matsunaka said the Olympic charter as well as the contract signed by Tokyo government and the International Olympic Committee outlawed discrimination.
“This should be a big message to the Japanese government as well, because lots of athletes are coming to Tokyo who are in the LGBT community, and we have to give them a safe space in Japan, in Tokyo, otherwise the athletes cannot perform at their best,” he said.