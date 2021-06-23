“Everyone is running,” Shahin said. “And I’m like, ‘No way this just happened.’ ”
Shahin’s goal with 7:39 remaining was the difference in South County’s 2-1 win in Nokesville for its first state title.
“We came in with that mind-set: ‘We’re going to do this. This is going to happen,’ ” Shahin said. “And it did.”
South County (17-0) qualified for the Class 6 quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, and players thought they could make a playoff run in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season. The Stallions advanced to the state semifinals for the first time this season behind their offensive improvement.
Forward Jaidyn Curry said her teammates memorized each other’s timing and tendencies by the start of the postseason. South County finished this season with 60 goals. Patriot (12-1-2) entered its first state championship game appearance having allowed three goals all season.
“Coming into this game, I’d been told that Patriot had the two best center backs,” South County Coach Nina Pannoni said. “I just believe that we have the best team, from goalkeeper to our forwards. I believe in them. I always feel confident that our defense is going to step up, get back and win the ball back.”
South County broke through in the third minute, when Curry sprinted past a defender and tapped the ball into the goal. The junior noticed Patriot’s goalkeeper was leaving the back post open. About 12 minutes later, Patriot evened the score when the Pioneers scored off midfielder Cassidy Duncan’s corner kick.
The teams went back and forth until the 73rd minute, when Shahin passed to defender Avril Silva off a corner kick and asked for the ball back. Then, without intending to, Shahin scored the game-winning goal.
On South County’s bench, Pannoni took a deep breath, trusting her defense would prevent the game from entering overtime.
“Sometimes when they take those far shots, I’m not sure it’s a good shot,” Pannoni said. “But when I saw it take that curve … it was exciting.”
