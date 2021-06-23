As the Generals fought upstream, the Stallions had no plans of letting them back in the game — not with pitcher Jamie Martin keeping things churning. Behind Martin’s one-hit, 12-strikeout performance, South County rolled past Washington-Liberty, 7-0, to reach another state title game.
South County was the Class 6 champion in 2019, when it beat Cosby, 1-0, in a 17-inning title game, the second longest ever played in Virginia. The Stallions and Titans will have a rematch of that epic marathon at 1 p.m. Saturday in Midlothian.
So the semifinals were no time for South County to mess around. Dillow’s team had rallied from behind in its previous games, and he wanted it to get out to a quick start. The Stallions did, giving their coach his 200th career victory.
“We knew coming into this game we needed to have energy,” Cerami said. “Once I got that hit, the energy is contagious. We just kept going.”
The lone hit Martin allowed was against Generals leadoff batter Bridget Bartz to start the game. From there Martin strung together four straight 1-2-3 innings as the Stallions built a lead. As the night wore on, Martin peppered the outside corner with her fastball and kept hitters off balance with a tailing change-up.
“She’s been phenomenal all year,” Dillow said. “She was outstanding tonight. She gets better in these bigger games.”
Courtney Harrison drove home two more runs in the top of the sixth to swell the Stallions’ lead to 6-0. Harrison also had two well-timed throws from shortstop in the top of the fourth.
“I’m never afraid,” Martin said. “I trust my defense wholeheartedly. I’m never nervous to throw a strike.” Martin added to her own cause with an RBI to complete the scoring.
As Martin worked on her own gem, Cosby was basking in a perfect game by senior pitcher Taylor Norton, who sent the Titans to Saturday’s championship game with a 7-0 win over Osbourn Park earlier Wednesday.
Class 5: Freedom moves on
In Class 5, Freedom beat Brooke Point, 3-1, to set up a championship matchup with Nansemond River on Saturday in Suffolk.
Class 4: Tuscarora falls in extras
Pitcher Lindsey Mullen homered in the sixth to tie the score, but Tuscarora yielded a pair of runs in the eighth inning to drop its semifinal matchup against visiting Amherst County, 3-1.
