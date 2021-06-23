“He’s fearless,” Coach Nate McMillan said Sunday after the Atlanta Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with the franchise’s first Game 7 road win.
Young, at just 22, has given the Hawks a personality they’ve lacked since they traded Dominique Wilkins and his tomahawk dunks. Wilkins’s statue stands outside State Farm Arena; most of the stars since his departure, in a city that worships celebrity, have had the charisma of a bronze monument. That has meant the lean years have often generated the same excitement as the successful ones. No Dikembe Mutombo finger wag could change that.
In a city of transplants, the post-Wilkins Hawks did little to make newcomers switch their loyalties or keep the homegrown fans from latching onto the one-name supernovas who drive the league. But this group, led by Young, is trying to change that, beginning with the brashness to do the unexpected.
The Hawks have taken down the resurgent New York Knicks and the top-seeded 76ers this postseason, putting the franchise in the conference finals for only the second time since it moved to Atlanta in 1968. With this immediate playoff success, it may seem as if the Hawks skipped the line. But there wasn’t much of a line to skip. Injuries, a pandemic-condensed season and a long-awaited generational shift in talent created an opening for new faces to emerge.
The league can’t keep living off the same stars. This is the first time in a decade the NBA Finals won’t feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant. Just as Devin Booker popped up in Phoenix, knocking out James and MVP Nikola Jokic, Young was right there, peeking around the corner for his chance to take down MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
“We know it’s our first year in the playoffs together, and it’s only the beginning, too. That’s the best part about this whole thing,” Young told reporters Sunday. “It’s only the beginning.”
Young’s swagger is contagious. John Collins, a fourth-year veteran and the longest-tenured Hawk, showed up for his postgame Zoom conference after Game 7 wearing a T-shirt showing the image of him catching an alley-oop and clotheslining Embiid before dunking on him — the ultimate troll of a legendary troll.
Young has a willingness to play the villain role like few before him. He also has enough charm to make him likable even when he’s embracing his inner jerk. His combative, in-your-face style comes from a sincere place. He has endured his share of criticism — too little, too brittle, too much flash over substance — and has decided to dish it back with the same energy. This postseason he has been spat at and cursed out, and he continued to smile while begging for more. Boos have become an energy source.
Travis Schlenk, Atlanta’s president and general manager, left the Golden State Warriors to run the Hawks in 2017, drafting Young a year later to reboot a franchise that had reached its ceiling with Al Horford and Paul Millsap. But Young entered the league under the most unfair expectations: His love for deep three-pointers and Schlenk’s previous gig drew obvious comparisons to Curry, a two-time MVP. And because the Hawks dealt Luka Doncic for Young on draft day, Young spent his first two seasons hearing more about who he wasn’t than who he was becoming.
The Hawks remained committed to his development, patiently letting him find his way, learn from his mistakes and develop the kind of mettle that can withstand any negativity. Then, as Young found his footing, they expedited the rebuild — and Young’s growth — with the offseason acquisitions of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo. (Rondo was then flipped at the trade deadline for veteran sixth man Lou Williams.)
Young became an all-star. But he was unhappy that the individual success wasn’t translating into victories. With the Hawks sputtering through an injury-marred 14-20 start, Schlenk replaced head coach Lloyd Pierce with his more experienced assistant, McMillan, in a move that could’ve been interpreted as impatient but now has been vindicated. Young and the Hawks were ready.
“It’s been a tough journey,” Young said. “It took a lot of losses to get here. For us, I think the guys who have been here since the rebuild, this feeling is a lot better than what it’s been.”
McMillan brought with him the credibility of 16 years and nine playoff appearances as a head coach, plus three conference finals trips and an NBA Finals run as a player with the Seattle SuperSonics. He also brought an edge sharpened by his surprising dismissal from Indiana last offseason.
“The day he took the job, you just felt that he really put a different vibe to that locker room,” center Clint Capela said.
Long criticized for his rigidity, McMillan has adjusted to a collection of players who play a tad recklessly on offense. Young pulls up near center court. Bogdanovic and Gallinari have yet to find a shot they don’t believe they can make. And when it was least expected, Kevin Huerter, with 27 points in Game 7, lit fire to the 76ers’ championship hopes — and maybe to the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons partnership.
“They were built for this moment,” McMillan said. “What we tried to do was build a culture that would produce winning. I felt like we had some talent. … I think anything is possible if you play the game the right way, you bring the right effort and play with that commitment.”
They’re doing all this despite not being fully healthy. Cam Reddish and DeAndre Hunter, lottery picks in 2019, are sidelined with injuries. Bogdanovic has been slowed by a knee injury. And Young appears mummified whenever he rests, with ice wrapped all around his sore right shoulder.
When he’s on the court, though, Young, surrounded with quality veterans and guided by an established coach, looks like a generational talent in only his third season. Hawks fans had reason to question the Doncic-Young swap. They had been down that road in 2001, when the team drafted Pau Gasol and traded him to the Grizzlies for Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim made one all-star appearance with the Hawks. Gasol had a Hall of Fame career.
But Schlenk thought Young would be the kind of star who could connect with young fans and with an otherwise apathetic fan base that had grown bored by basketball post-Wilkins. The Hawks teams of the late 1990s, led by Mutombo and Steve Smith, were never more than second-round fodder. In 1999, a sweep against Latrell Sprewell and the Knicks in the conference semifinals prompted former general manager Pete Babcock to deal Smith for J.R. Rider. Babcock was seeking more edge, but the move pushed the franchise over a cliff for eight years of lottery misery. Joe Johnson, Horford and later Millsap took turns leading the organization through 10 consecutive postseason appearances that lacked any element of cool.
This is a franchise whose previous ownership group was forced to sell when an email exchange from one of its partners revealed his apprehension about home crowds being perceived as too Black to attract a reliable season ticket base of White fans. Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler hired Steve Koonin as CEO to do just the opposite — to dig into the culture of a city with prominent Black rappers and celebrities and a vibrant Black middle class. They’ve sought relevance by being cool and connected to the community, from putting a barbershop in the arena to using the facility as a voting precinct.
Young is also bringing the cool, and not just because his nickname is “Ice Trae.” He shakes hands with rappers seated courtside and has a signature Adidas sneaker set to hit stores in a few months. Quavo, a member of the rap group Migos, was doing celebratory dances in the joyous Hawks locker room in Philadelphia.
But a product can’t be sold without demand. Young is creating one with his flamboyant production. He has now reached the conference finals faster than Curry and has two more playoff series wins than Doncic. In just six years, the Hawks have completed a teardown and a rebuild, all while the highly touted “Process” in Philadelphia continues to yield disappointing results. And even as underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Hawks don’t believe, after rallying from 11th in the East to one of the last two standing, that this has to be the end.
“The confidence is still there,” Young said. “The confidence is going to remain the same. We’re happy we made it to the Eastern Conference finals, but we’re not satisfied. … We’ve still got some games to win.”