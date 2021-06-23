“We have a very experienced roster that has been through adversity at the highest levels, so it’s no surprise those players have distinguished themselves,” Andonovski said in a statement. “They’ve embraced the challenges and have shown tremendous flexibility and determination over the past 15 months to get us to where we are today.”
There were no major surprises on a roster featuring Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and many other world-class players. Carli Lloyd, who will turn 39 on July 16, was named to her fourth Olympic squad and will become the oldest U.S. Olympian in women’s soccer.
Tobin Heath, 33, will also go to a fourth Summer Games. Four players will compete in their third.
Despite injury issues that prevented them from playing in three recent friendlies, Heath and Julie Ertz were named to the squad. Andonovski said he expects them to be ready for the tournament.
Although most of his picks were predictable, Andonovski faced some difficult decisions in filling out a roster with five fewer players than for a World Cup.
Adrianna Franch beat out Jane Campbell to back up goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Midfielder Kristie Mewis, 30, was selected to her first major senior tournament, joining younger sister Sam, a fixture on the national team.
Defender Tierna Davidson, 22, made the cut ahead of Margaret Purce, a Silver Spring, Md., native who figured to be among the front-runners for a roster spot because of her ability to play on both the backline and frontline. Purce, 25, was not among the four alternates, either.
Those slots went to Campbell; forward Lynn Williams; defender Casey Krueger, who wasn’t in this month’s camp for three friendlies; and midfielder Catarina Macario, 21, a rising star with French club power Olympique Lyonnais who has struggled with the national team.
The alternates will travel to Japan and, in case of injury to any of the rostered players at any point during the tournament, are eligible to join the active squad.
The United States, unbeaten in 42 consecutive matches since early 2019, is seeking to become the first women’s team to win Olympic gold following a World Cup title. What is different this time is the gap between tournaments. Usually the Olympics fall the year after the World Cup, leaving limited time to recalibrate and re-energize.
The pandemic delay afforded the U.S. players time to rediscover their hunger for another major trophy. However, it also left a veteran squad one year older.
The projected starting lineup in the opener will include six players age 32 or older. The youngest would be midfielder Rose Lavelle, 26, who is recovering from an ankle injury.
Age could come into play amid a demanding Olympic schedule: To reach the final, a team must navigate five matches in 13 days. The top-ranked Americans are favored to win their group, which includes No. 5 Sweden, No. 9 Australia and No. 22 New Zealand.
To manage the congested schedule and deploy a rotating lineup, Andonovski emphasized the importance of player versatility. That helped Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit) secure a roster spot; she can play left back, right back and, in a pinch, center back and defensive midfield.
Davidson is suitable at left back and center back. Crystal Dunn, the starting left back, could play almost anywhere on the field. Lindsey Horan, an attacking midfielder, has seen time in defensive midfield, a position usually occupied by Ertz.
“We’ve got a balanced team with many players who can play several positions and that will be valuable as we try to play six games in 17 days in heat and humidity,” Andonovski said. “Our coaching staff has confidence that any player on the roster can perform when they get their chance.”
Ertz (sprained knee) was not with the team this month. Heath (ankle, then a knee injury) has not played since the winter but did train with the U.S. squad this month.
It remains unclear whether they will be in uniform for the final tuneups, July 1 and 5 against Mexico in East Hartford, Conn. The delegation will leave for Tokyo on July 7.
U.S. Olympic roster
Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Crystal Dunn (Portland), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland), Emily Sonnett (Washington).
Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage).
Forwards: Tobin Heath (Manchester United), Carli Lloyd (Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign).
Alternates: GK Jane Campbell (Houston), D Casey Krueger (Chicago), MF Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), F Lynn Williams (North Carolina).
