Lankford heeded Spinello’s advice, reaching the corner of the penalty area just in time to poke his head out and deposit a beautifully placed ball from Quill into the back of the net, sending his teammates and the rowdy George Mason student section into a frenzy.
“Oh, my gosh, man, that was literally a dream for me,” Lankford said. “To link up with my best friend [Quill] in the state championship for my first varsity goal in the last game of my career, I don’t know if I had it going this way even in my dreams.”
Lankford’s goal, which gave the Mustangs a three-goal advantage with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, propelled the Mustangs to a 4-2 win over Spotswood and the Virginia Class 3 championship Wednesday in Falls Church.
“All year long, our greatest strength has been our depth and ability to get production from every kid on this roster,” Spinello said. “So it was really fitting that the deciding goal came from a defender with zero goals in his career.”
After dominating in lower classes for decades, winning 10 state titles, including six under Spinello, George Mason (14-0-1) had been itching to show it could still compete with the state’s best after it moved up to Class 3 last season.
Quill, who will play for Virginia Tech this fall, said the whole team was determined to prove it could carry on the great tradition of the classes that came before despite moving up.
“When you’ve grown up in a program as successful as this one, it’s really easy to keep that winning tradition going, regardless of the level of competition,” Quill said. “We train to be the best and for each other, not to win at a certain level. So the things that made us successful in [Class 2] made us just as successful in [Class 3].”
George Mason broke through in the game’s fifth minute, when Quill headed a spectacular cross from senior Charlie Russell into the net. Fifteen minutes later, sophomore Tai Bhaila headed in another goal off an assist from Quill.
Spotswood (14-2-0) hadn’t given up a goal in its previous seven games, but George Mason shredded the Trailblazers’ defense and coasted before allowing two late goals that could not prevent the Mustangs’ championship celebration.
“This one is going to sting for a long time because we were missing two important starters and you kind of wonder, ‘What if,’” Spotswood Coach Dan Atwell said. “But at the end of the day, you just have to tip your cap to Mason for physicality and speed to press us and make us uncomfortable. They’re a great team.”