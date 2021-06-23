In the end, Dominion (16-0) finished what it started, dominating Menchville, 3-0, in Newport News to win this year’s state championship.
“From the very first meeting with the players and the very first meeting with the parents, we said, ‘We’re not trying to win a state title — but we would be disappointed if we didn’t win a state title with this group,’” Dominion Coach Mike Reles said. “So we set the bar very high.”
The Titans have won with their offense at times and with their defense at times, and Wednesday they did both. In the third minute, they pulled ahead when junior Julie Galie finished a cross, and that would be all the offense they would need. Dominion conceded just three times in 16 games this season.
Two more of those experienced juniors scored on corner kicks in the second half, with center back Paige Greenfield padding Dominion’s lead and forward Bailey Vann adding a header to cap the scoring.
Greenfield is one of the team’s two captains. The other, senior Abby Low, suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game of the spring. But even that blow couldn’t derail the Titans. Their toughest test in the state tournament was a 1-0 win against James Wood on June 16; when they traveled to Blacksburg for the semifinals on Monday, they cruised, 6-1.
“I’m so proud of everyone on this team,” Greenfield said. “We’ve come so far. It’s just been a great experience.”
As for Dominion’s last loss, to Woodgrove in 2019, Greenfield said it “stays in my memory, for sure.” But now the Titans have another memory to go with it. They last won the state title in 2014, when they outlasted Jefferson Forest in penalty kicks, 13-12.
They didn’t make this year’s trip quite so dramatic.
“Just gratitude,” Reles recalled feeling. “I know it sounds a little fluffy, but just gratitude. We are so grateful for the chance for this group of players who started as freshmen together to get back on the field and have a sense of normalcy.”
