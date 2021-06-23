So he calculated how many seconds there were in a soccer game. About 4,800, he decided. After arriving at that number, he tried to determine how many seconds the Lancers had spent in preparation this spring — practices, games, everything. He landed at 388,000 seconds.
“We spent 388,000 seconds training, just to compete for 4,800,” he later told his team.
Those 4,800 seconds did not go Lewis’s way Wednesday night, when the Lancers fell to First Colonial, 5-0, in Virginia Beach. But the team refused to let those seconds define the hundreds of thousands that preceded them. After a roller-coaster season that saw them advance to a state final for the first time since 1985, the Lancers were disappointed but proud.
“We have come a long way,” freshman midfielder Arnold Reyes said. “This group is special. We’re probably one of the younger teams to do something like this, and that shows a lot about what type of team we are. We managed to make it here.”
Wednesday’s match was the last loop in what has been a wild ride. The Lancers reached the final by scoring the dramatic road upset over Patrick Henry on Monday, but it came at a price. In the third, sudden-victory overtime period, Lancers star senior Cristian Cruz went one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper. He sent a quick toe-poke just wide of the net before crashing hard into the goalie. Cruz remained on the turf for 15 minutes before an ambulance came and took him to a hospital.
At the hospital, it was confirmed Cruz had suffered a concussion but avoided more serious injury. He returned home Tuesday afternoon, his phone full of video messages and well-wishing texts in the team group chat. He watched the biggest match of his high school career from home.
Before Wednesday’s game, all of his teammates wrote his number on the back of their hands in marker.
“He was in our minds tonight,” Reyes said. “We wanted to play for him.”
Cruz has been the Lancers’ best playmaker for the better part of his career, and the team’s offense felt his absence Wednesday. Lewis (10-3-2) was unable to respond when First Colonial jumped out to an early lead, and things snowballed from there. The Patriots led by four goals at halftime en route to the first state title in their program’s history.
Read more: