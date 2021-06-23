With the home crowd roaring, Rodriguez ran toward the sideline and slid on his knees across the Bulldogs’ natural grass field. When he came to a stop he spread his arms out wide and waited for a wave of teammates to join him on the ground.
“I just wanted to slide; it’s always been a dream of mine to slide,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s much easier to do on grass.”
The Bulldogs rode that lead to a Virginia Class 6 boys’ soccer championship, topping Yorktown, 3-2, after two last-gasp goals from the Patriots.
It’s not the first time Hylton has made it to this stage, but it may as well be. The Woodbridge school had a dominant boys’ soccer program in the 1990s, when the Bulldogs won four state championships, with the last coming in 1999. Coach Brandon Walker said that while this year’s team was proud of that history, it was hard for the players to feel a connection to events that happened before they were born. Instead, they were content to build a new legacy of success.
Hylton (11-1-2) took the lead less than five minutes into the game when senior forward Cesar Gudiel tucked home a hard cross from junior Daniel Reyes-Mejia. Senior defender Blaise Leiss II made it 2-0 Bulldogs shortly after halftime.
Junior forward Tristan Kickbush scored the two late goals for Yorktown (12-4-0), with the second coming just moments before the final whistle.
It was a joyous end to an atypical season for the Bulldogs. According to Walker, the program usually has 100-plus kids come out to tryouts, and this year it had about 50. It kept just 26, choosing to go without a JV squad completely.
It was unclear where to set the bar for that group. Two years ago, the Bulldogs burst back onto the local scene with an 18-3-0 season. But most of those players had graduated.
“Honestly, we really didn’t know what we had, and it took us a while to figure it out,” Walker said.
The first two matches of the season were a mess. Rodriguez, a late addition, was not yet on the team, and the Bulldogs struggled against Potomac and Gar-Field. But in the 12 games since, including Wednesday, the Bulldogs went 11-0-1 and gave up just 10 goals.
Five of those games came in the playoffs after a brief regular season. The team forged its final identity as it survived and advanced.
“We tried to keep them honed in on the fact that one game is all that matters, and they can’t do anything more than play that one game,” Walker said after the victory. “And that led us here.”
