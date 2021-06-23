It’s not the first time Hylton has made it to this stage, but it may as well be. The Woodbridge school had a dominant boys’ soccer program in the 1990s, when the Bulldogs won four state championships, with the last coming in 1999. Coach Brandon Walker said that while this year’s team was proud of that history, it was hard for the players to feel a connection to events that happened before they were born. Instead, they were content to build a new legacy of success.