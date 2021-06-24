Since 1965, home-and-away series in European club soccer tournaments have used goals scored on the road as the first tiebreaker should the teams finish with the same number of aggregate goals, the thinking being that away goals can be tougher to come by and thus should be rewarded. Plus, the tiebreaker allowed teams to avoid time-consuming third matches to break ties and was much more fair than arbitrary measures such as a coin flip, which for example was used to settle a 1965 European Cup quarterfinal series between Liverpool and Cologne after the teams played to three draws.