But in recent years, the away-goals tiebreaker has been the subject of some debate by coaches and fans who argued that the home team in the first leg of a series may play much tighter for fear of allowing a crucial away goal, giving the road team in that first game an unfair advantage, and that the away-goals tiebreaker was a relic of a time when road games were much tougher to play because of travel and inconsistency among field conditions and refereeing across Europe.
UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, took action Thursday, announcing that it was doing away with the away-goals tiebreaker for its men’s and women’s competitions starting this year. Moving forward, aggregate-score ties will be settled by two 15-minute periods of extra time at the end of the second leg and then by penalty kick shootout if necessary.
Away goals also mostly will be removed as a criteria for setting ties in the standings during the group stages of competitions.
In a statement, UEFA said modern advances in field quality, refereeing, replay review and television coverage and easier international travel “have affected the way football is played and blurred the lines between playing at home and away.”
“The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965. However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years. Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished,” UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.
“The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams — especially in first legs — from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage. There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.”
That view had been echoed by some major soccer voices as the debate ramped up in recent years.
“Sometimes I think there is a counter-effect as teams play at home not to concede goals,” Arsene Wenger said in December 2013, months after his Arsenal team had been eliminated by Bayern Munich via away goals in the Champions League round of 16. “At home the first thing managers say is, ‘Let’s not concede a goal.’ ”
Alex Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles while at Manchester United, admitted as much.
“From a personal point of view, when I was playing at home I used to say to myself, ‘Don’t lose a goal,’ " he said during a UEFA coaches’ meeting in 2014.
Ferguson and Manchester United were eliminated on away goals in the 2002 Champions League semifinals to Bayer Leverkusen and the 2010 Champions League quarterfinals to Bayern Munich.
“It is fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was,” Ceferin said. “Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of styles of play, and many different factors which have led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken the correct decision in adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home.”