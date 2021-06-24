If we take it a step further and adjust for the sequence in which their batting events occurred — also known as third-order wins — we would expect the Red Sox to be 36-36, a .500 club. Why take sequencing into account? If a team gets four walks in a row during an inning, a run will almost certainly score. If those same walks are spread out over four innings, it is likely they wouldn’t produce a run. It’s the same number of events, but the sequence in which they occur has a big impact on the scoreboard.