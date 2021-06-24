The context of Nassib’s disclosure was a reminder that the more things appeared to have changed for, in this case, gay men, the LGBTQ community remains at danger — socially, economically, even physically. They — no, we — need the Equality Act. Indeed, despite the number of openly gay men in authority — like Pete Buttigieg as the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet seat by the Senate, or Tim Cook as the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company to publicly come out as gay — we seem suddenly to be living in an era rife with recriminations against gay men in rule and in rage.