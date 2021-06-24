All times Eastern
Round of 16
Saturday
Wales vs. Denmark in Amsterdam (noon, ESPN)
How they got here: Wales, a surprise Euro semifinalist five years ago, once again advanced past the group stage by finishing second in Group A. The Danes overcame the sudden, shocking absence of star Christian Eriksen in their opener and clubbed Russia in the group-stage finale, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since 2004.
Italy vs. Austria in London (3 p.m., ABC)
How they got here: Italy might have been the class of the group stage, outscoring its opponents 7-0 and easily winning Group A. Austria is back in the round of 16 for the second straight tournament after beating North Macedonia and Ukraine in Group C play.
Sunday
Netherlands vs. Czech Republic in Budapest (noon, ESPN)
After a shaky few minutes in its opening 3-2 win over Ukraine, Netherlands stormed through Group C and didn’t allow a goal in its final two matches. The Czech Republic earned a third-place bid out of Group D, with Patrik Schick scoring all three of its group-stage goals.
Belgium vs. Portugal in Seville (3 p.m., ABC)
It’s the highest-wattage matchup of the round of 16: Belgium, the world No. 1 that went unbeaten and barely scored upon in the group stage, faces defending champion Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, the tournament’s leading goal scorer with five.
Monday
Croatia vs. Spain in Copenhagen (noon, ESPN)
Both teams woke up from early-tournament slumbers in their third group-stage games, with Croatia scoring a 3-1 win over Scotland and Spain thumping Slovakia, 5-0. Even with an offense that at times is too pass-happy, Spain allowed only one goal over its first three games.
France vs. Switzerland in Bucharest (3 p.m., ESPN)
Defending World Cup champion France could only manage draws in its final two Group F games but still finished atop the standings. Switzerland, which is back in the knockout round for the second straight tournament, is one of two round-of-16 participants with a negative goal differential (joining Ukraine).
Tuesday
England vs. Germany in London (noon, ESPN)
How they got here: Group D winner England scored only two goals over its first three games, the fewest of any team to advance, but didn’t concede any, either (only Italy matched that). Germany’s hopes of a fourth straight run to at least the Euro semifinals looked to be petering out against Hungary on Wednesday, but Leon Goretzka’s game-tying 84th-minute goal got Die Mannschaft through to the next round.
Sweden vs Ukraine in Glasgow (3 p.m., ESPN)
How they got here: With Emil Forsberg (three goals) leading the attack, Sweden was the surprise Group E winner and will look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2004. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk have scored all four goals for Ukraine, which never has advanced past the round of 16.
Quarterfinals
July 2
France/Switzerland vs. Croatia/Spain in St. Petersburg (noon, ESPN)
Belgium/Portugal vs. Italy/Austria in Munich (3 p.m., ESPN)
July 3
Netherlands/Czech Republic vs. Wales/Denmark in Baku (noon, ESPN)
Sweden/Ukraine vs. England/Germany in Rome (3 p.m., ABC)
Semifinals
July 6 in London (3 p.m., ESPN)
July 7 in London (3 p.m., ESPN)
Final
July 11 in London (3 p.m., ESPN)