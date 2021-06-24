Washington selected Smith in the ninth round of the 1965 NFL draft out of Arizona State. Originally a split end, he converted to tight end in 1966 and developed into one of the best to ever play the position. In 1967, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Smith, a fearless blocker who took on much larger defenders, caught 67 passes for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns in a 14-game season, resulting in the first of his two Pro Bowl nods. He retired in 1978 with 60 career touchdown catches, all with Washington, a record for tight ends that stood until the Denver Broncos’ Shannon Sharpe broke the mark in 2003. Despite his gaudy numbers, Smith has never been a finalist for the Hall of Fame.