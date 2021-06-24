Smith, you see, was Schwarber’s manager at the University of Indiana. He used to throw batting practice to the college catcher. Long before the Nationals’ 7-3 win over the Marlins — another victory fueled by Schwarber’s bat — Smith challenged Schwarber before a home game in Bloomington, Ind. It wasn’t to just hit a homer off his coach. That was far too easy. But if Schwarber could crush one past the back wall of the stadium, the one separating the baseball field from the next-closest facility, Smith promised to take the whole team for a nice dessert that night, tight budget be damned.
That’s how the Hoosiers wound up at Janko’s Little Zagreb, ordering cheesecake by the bucketful. Now Schwarber is 28, a left fielder for the Nationals, and still swinging like a hungry teenager.
“All you had to do was motivate Schwarber by food, because he went deep and the whole team went out on that,” Smith recalled. “That was kind of a legendary shot.”
Schwarber has added to his legend this month. With his first homer Thursday, a second-deck bomb on the sixth pitch at LoanDepot Park, a 2-2 curveball from Poteet, Schwarber had 11 in his past 13 starts as the Nationals’ leadoff batter. His second homer, though, on Poteet’s 0-2 fastball with two on and two outs in the second, pushed him past most others.
He became the first player in MLB history to smack 12 homers out of the leadoff spot in 13 games. He joined Frank Howard, Manny Ramirez and Shawn Green as the four players to ever notch eight homers and 15 RBI in a five-game span. He even passed the Marlins’ home run total since June 12 — 12 for Schwarber, 11 for their whole team — and it took just two at-bats across two innings.
His second blast bumped the Nationals’ lead to 4-0. Trea Turner followed with a single, Juan Soto doubled him in, then Joe Ross cruised for seven innings, striking out eight and yielding no runs on 101 pitches. Soto added another RBI double in the seventh. The offense was without Josh Bell, a late scratch with right side soreness, yet didn’t miss a beat. The early production was enough to cover for reliever Justin Miller getting tagged by Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s three-run homer in the eighth.
Call it the Kyle Schwarber Effect. At 36-36, the Nationals are at .500 for the first time since they were 12-12 on May 2.
On June 8, Martinez put Schwarber atop the lineup and he went 0 for 3 with a walk against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez tried it again that weekend, in a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants, and Schwarber started the first game with a homer and hit two more the next day. That afternoon — the afternoon of June 13 — Schwarber looked into the camera during his postgame news conference and said: “Remember, this is a good team. You guys stay with us now, all right? Stay with us.”
It could have felt a bit forced for a club that was still 27-35, still in last place in the National League East, still a half-game behind the Marlins, let alone the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. And Schwarber had slumped through April, slugging .365 before bashing seven homers in an otherwise bumpy May.
But he has backed his words and then some … and then some, and then some. He has played through a sore right knee, having hurt it June 2 on a diving catch attempt, and found a serious, unshakable rhythm. The Nationals, in turn, have won five straight and 11 of 13. They now trail the Mets, who didn’t play Thursday, by 3½ games in a division race that was racing past them two weeks ago.
In Schwarber’s third plate appearance Tuesday, a third chance with Poteet, he struck out swinging at a 3-2 change-up. In his fourth plate appearance, facing lefty reliever Ross Detwiler, he struck out whiffing on a low cutter. Then in his fifth, once the Nationals had a big lead in the eighth, he walked on six pitches, dropping his bat to trot to first, and first only, instead of the full 360 feet around the bags.
Those results didn’t quite balance the universe. But they did seem fair.
