But then there’s flashes of unbridled joy. The most memorable moment of the Mystics’ early season may be Charles doing the Kid ‘n Play dance with Natasha Cloud on the sideline during a blowout victory. Even some New York media who had covered Charles for years hadn’t seen that side of her.
Charles showed some of that vulnerability this week after being named to her third U.S. Olympic team.
“I’m probably, maybe, the only one that cries every time,” Charles said. “I don’t take it for granted. I just start bawling, crying, just because it means a lot for me, it means a lot for my family, and coaches and players along the way that have allowed me to be at this position in my career.
“The fact that I have an opportunity for the pursuit of a third gold medal, it's surreal. It's just a blessing. And to be a veteran now on this team, it's just everything is coming full circle.”
The Olympic news was just the latest milestone during an incredible 2021 for Charles following a year away from the WNBA due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2012 MVP leads the league with a career-high 25.3 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds (fifth in the league). Diana Taurasi’s 25.3 points per game in 2006 is the league’s single-season record. Charles’ 34.8 three-point percentage is tied for a career high, but her career-high 5.5 attempts per game is 3.5 more than when she matched that percentage in 2017.
Charles has already set the single-season franchise record with six 30-point games and, this week, became the first player in WNBA history to record consecutive games of 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. The offensive numbers have been mind-blowing as Charles may be the toughest player to defend with her combination of size and inside-out ability with a cadre of offensive moves, but Coach Mike Thibault points out that her defense has stood out as much as anything as she’s volunteered to take on top players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
And that’s just on the floor. The multifaceted Charles recently missed a game to attend the premier of her film “Game Changer” at the Tribeca Film Festival.
“There is a sense of urgency, and I don't mean that in a negative way,” ESPN analyst Monica McNutt said. “Because Tina is clearly one of the most efficient, one of the most talented players in the league. But I do think as we cross 30, all of us, whether we're athletes or not, you kind of look back at your body of work and you can say there's less behind me than there in front of me. so there's a sense of urgency.
“It just means that I'm truly present in every moment. And I think that's what we're seeing from Tina. She is down to go get this ring and you will not say that she was the weak link in terms of the ability of this Washington Mystics squad to get it once they're healthy.”
Charles, of course, downplays the remarkable season by saying it doesn’t feel any different from other years. She always aims to improve and the results have followed. Thibault believes she’s the most well-conditioned frontcourt player in the league. But the 32-year-old is a prideful woman and there’s always an underlying hunger to prove she’s one of the best in the world and a WNBA championship is the only thing missing on what is developing into a Hall of Fame resume.
“I don't think we should be surprised, but I think we need to be appropriately appreciative,” Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo said. “Awed is too strong of a word, but we should be taking notice and certainly appreciating it.
“For a couple of years, even though she was putting up monster numbers, when people were talking about the greats in the game right now or the MVP candidates, they might not be mentioning Tina. And she's showing everyone this year like, ‘Oh, I belong in the MVP conversation and I am still one of the more dominant post players in the game.’”
Teammate Leilani Mitchell added, “If you look around the league, players that have taken time out, they don’t come back the way she has.”
Charles was the most dominant of the five Olympians who played in a Mystics win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, outshining Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and teammate Ariel Atkins. The inclusion of Atkins is making these particular Games even more special for Charles. She chuckled recalling Atkins getting the more emphatic congratulatory calls and messages with it being her first time making the team. Atkins laughed and said it was like her birthday with her phone “going crazy.”
As tremendous as 2021 has been for Charles, Atkins is also having the most productive year of her life on the basketball court. She has taken her game to another level with career-highs in points per game (18.3 for tenth in the league) and three-point percentage (44.3). The three-point percentage is third highest in the WNBA among those shooting at least five per game. Her 2.7 three-pointers made per game is a league high. Atkins has developed into one of the top shooting guards in the league.
Atkins became emotional talking about the Olympic selection considering she’ll be playing for Dawn Staley and with players she’s looked up to for much of her life.
“I’ve had posters of some of my teammates in my room ever since I can remember, now they're my teammates,” said Atkins, though she wouldn’t name who specifically. “So it's really just an unreal moment and it's something that I will never take for granted. There's not a day I take this game for granted or the ability to be in this league. and now to be able to play at, legit when we talk about the best of the best in the world, I really can't put it into words, to be honest. I can't.”
The Mystics (7-6) are just over two weeks away from the Olympic break with a roster that features the two American selections and Mitchell (Australia). Emma Meesseman, the 2019 Finals MVP, has not been with the team this season, but could return after playing with the Belgian national team. Washington has won five of six headed into Thursday’s game to put a 1-3 start in the rearview and move into fourth place in the standings. The most recent success has come with Charles and Atkins leading a roster of eight healthy players with Natasha Cloud (ankle), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), Erica McCall (knee) and Kiara Leslie (concussion protocol) all missing multiple games.
All of them are expected back by the time the league returns from the Olympic break, along with 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne (back), though Meesseman is a question mark. Even without her, a healthy Mystics roster is capable of making a real run at the 2021 title that would put a bow on Charles’ phenomenal year. The dancing, and even the tears, might even make a repeat appearance.
