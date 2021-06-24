“I’ve had posters of some of my teammates in my room ever since I can remember, now they're my teammates,” said Atkins, though she wouldn’t name who specifically. “So it's really just an unreal moment and it's something that I will never take for granted. There's not a day I take this game for granted or the ability to be in this league. and now to be able to play at, legit when we talk about the best of the best in the world, I really can't put it into words, to be honest. I can't.”