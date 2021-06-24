But Wednesday was a very different story, as Young made 13 of his 21 two-point attempts and earned 12 trips to the free throw line while regularly penetrating Milwaukee’s defense. In the 20 minutes that Lopez was on the court, the Bucks were outscored by 14 points. In the 28 minutes that he was off the court, the Bucks outscored the Hawks by 11. It didn’t help matters that Lopez had a quiet night on the offensive end too, finishing with just seven points and two rebounds.