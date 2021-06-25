The Orioles had not won on the road since May 5, when left-hander John Means threw a no-hitter in Seattle. The road losing streak was the second longest in American League history and tied for the third longest overall, with the Arizona Diamondbacks entering Friday having lost 23 straight as guests.
The Orioles began the eighth trailing 5-1, needing as many runs as they had produced in their previous four games combined to tie the game. They opened it with a pair of walks. After a strikeout, Ryan Mountcastle singled to score one run. A pitching change prompted Manager Brandon Hyde to bring on Anthony Santander, nursing a sore ankle, as a pinch hitter. He delivered a single to bring home another run. Both batters scored when Austin Hays doubled to left-center field.
Beginning the 10th with a runner automatically at second, the Orioles drew three walks before they made three outs. In the bottom half, Cole Sulser issued a leadoff walk but followed by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a double play, then getting a strikeout to strand the tying run at third.
— Baltimore Sun