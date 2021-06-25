But it was immediately clear that he had to power down. At first, the plan was to try throwing again in three to four days. Then the inflammation moved from the triceps area, near the back of his elbow, and progress was delayed. That’s why Hudson is still on the IL, almost two weeks after he went on, and not throwing off the mound. One positive development was that, on Thursday, assistant athletic trainer Greg Barajas told Hudson he could begin pushing it a bit, eyeing a return in the not-so-distant future. He threw lightly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and plans to continue that this weekend.