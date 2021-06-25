“No matter how you twist or turn it, the experience that we went through together was very, very rough and very traumatizing,” Schmeichel said. “To see your friend like that is going to have an impact on everybody. And I think the role of the leaders in the group is to make sure that everybody feels like it’s a safe space, they can be heard and there’s not, like, a wrong feeling. … There’s nothing wrong with smiling, there’s nothing wrong with laughing, there’s nothing wrong with crying. It is what it is, and people react in different ways.”