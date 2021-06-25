Kidd arrives in Dallas with a 183-190 (.491) career coaching record, having spent the 2013-14 season with the Brooklyn Nets, having guided the Bucks for four seasons from 2014 to 2018 and having won a 2020 championship ring with the Lakers as part of Frank Vogel’s staff. The move marks a homecoming of sorts for Kidd, who was drafted by the Mavericks in 1994 and spent four-plus seasons with the franchise late in his career, earning all-star honors in 2010 and starting at point guard on the 2011 title team.