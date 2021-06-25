In May, Washington released the 30-year-old Moses after reloading its offensive line by signing left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and drafting Sam Cosmi in the second round. Washington wants Cosmi — an athletic, versatile tackle — to start sooner than later, so it cut Moses, who had started 96 games in a row.
Washington’s decision to move on was somewhat surprising because Moses had not requested a trade or demanded a new contract, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
In New York, Moses becomes the most veteran offensive lineman on the Jets’ roster, with seven seasons of experience. The young unit is headlined by second-year left tackle Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, a guard drafted 14th in April.
If Moses plays 80 percent or more of his team’s snaps this season, he could earn up to $5.3 million, the person with knowledge of his situation said. Moses has not played less than 92 percent of the snaps since he became a full-time starter in 2015.
New York was 2-14 last season, the second-worst record in the league, and then jettisoned coach Adam Gase and quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets hired Robert Saleh as their coach, drafted Wilson and now have added Moses, who played through an adductor injury last year to put together one of the best seasons of his career.
During organized team activities, Washington moved forward without its former ironman. Cornelius Lucas took most of the first-team reps at right tackle, and Cosmi handled most of the second-team snaps. One of the two is likely to start in Moses’s old spot in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By releasing Moses, Washington ate a $1.9 million salary cap charge this season (from his remaining prorated signing bonus) but saved roughly $7.7 million in cap space. The extra money gives Washington $16.7 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, and could be used to build out the roster or work on new contracts for defensive tackle Jonathan Allen or tight end Logan Thomas, among others.