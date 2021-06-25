There were more ways to illustrate Lester’s struggles inside LoanDepot Park. Of the Marlins’ 25 swings against him, only two ended with a whiff. Otherwise, most of their contact was loud and costly, including a three-run homer for Miguel Rojas in the first. In the third, Lester’s final inning, he yielded a leadoff double to Garrett Cooper, an RBI single to Rojas and an RBI double to Jesús Sánchez. Manager Dave Martinez hooked him once Jorge Alfaro bounced to shortstop for the first out of the frame.
Lester made it 2⅓ innings, allowed a season-high seven earned runs and walked three. He threw just 64 pitches — 35 strikes, 29 balls — and his ERA shot to 4.99. But the issues with the outing were not confined to one crooked, frustrating loss to the last-place Marlins. They fueled bigger questions for these Nationals, who have played themselves into the NL East mix across the last two weeks: What’s the optimal rotation for the most important stretch of their season? And is Lester in that group, given another blowup after a string of semi-encouraging starts?
On the plus side for Washington, Kyle Schwarber homered again, his 12th in 12 games, and added two singles in the lead-off spot. He has six shots in nine games, one shy of an MLB record, and plated both runs against Marlins starter Pablo López. Once Lester exited, Justin Miller, Paolo Espino, Sam Clay and Jefry Rodriguez covered the final 6⅔ innings for the Nationals (36-37). They also had to pinch-hit starter Joe Ross for Miller in the third because first baseman Josh Bell was unavailable for the second straight night due to right oblique soreness.
But Bell underwent an MRI exam Friday, Martinez said it was clean and assured that he will be in Saturday’s lineup. Without him in the order, López matched a career high with nine strikeouts, a very sharp contrast to Lester. The 37-year-old lefty was coming off the best start of his first year with the Nationals. But most of his season has been rocky, beginning with spending almost all of April on the coronavirus-related injured list.
He has completed six innings in just two of 11 appearances. His fastballs are in the high-80s and require pinpoint command to be effective. He is fixed in the rotation because, aside from a guaranteed deal, the Nationals are down Stephen Strasburg, who’s on the injured list with nerve irritation in his neck and has only thrown lightly, day after day, without stepping on the mound. Whenever Strasburg returns, Washington should have an interesting choice among Lester, Ross and Erick Fedde for its fourth and fifth starter spots.
The easy path would be to keep riding Lester on merit alone, but it could be moot, at least for a while still, if Strasburg’s recovery remains slow. His IL stint is nearly a month old. The Nationals have promised to be extra careful — have you heard that before? — given his injury history and the time of year. Yet right now, with a gantlet of games against the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants headed into the all-star break, Fedde and Ross have shown more consistency and upside than Lester.
Fedde threw 20 consecutive scoreless innings before getting knocked around by the Phillies on Wednesday. Ross has logged seven or more innings in two of his past three outings. Lester, on the other hand, was improving throughout June, even inching into form, until the Marlins discarded him in the third on Friday.
It was the latest hiccup in a season chock full of them. Time will tell if it foreshadowed any change.