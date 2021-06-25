The NCAA said Friday’s game in Omaha would be delayed by an hour due to “health and safety protocols.” N.C. State later tweeted a statement saying “several players from the team have been put into covid-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game.”
Those abrupt absences forced the depleted Wolfpack to reshuffle its lineup ahead of a semifinal matchup with the reigning national champions.
N.C. State began the game with nine position players and four pitchers. First-team all-ACC shortstop Jose Torres is out, forcing changes throughout the Wolfpack’s infield and the batting order against Commodores ace Kumar Rocker, arguably the country’s top pitcher. Freshman pitcher Sam Highfill started at first base for N.C. State, while pitcher Garrett Payne took the mound in place of expected starter Matt Willadsen
Vanderbilt held a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning, but N.C. State did not appear bothered by its misfortunes.
Junior outfielder Devonte Brown laid out to rob Vanderbilt of extra bases early in the second. Highfill, who entered the game without an at-bat, singled off Rocker for the first hit in the third.
N.C. State entered the game undefeated in the College World Series after topping the Commodores on Monday. It can afford a loss Friday, which would force a Saturday rubber match, and will play for the national championship with a win.
Wolfpack Coach Elliott Avent said he learned of the team’s absences less than two hours before the first pitch, adding that players were removed from the dugout as the game was delayed. He said players who were removed because of health protocols were being tested.
“Hopefully with negative tests they’ll be back tomorrow,” he said during the ESPN broadcast.
Read more: