Virginia ends its season at 36-27. Its record was 11-14 on April 1, but it reached the CWS for the first time since 2015 after being a No. 3 seed from the Columbia Regional.
Sophomore Chris Newell said after the game Coach Brian O’Connor wanted the team to consider that accomplishment.
“There's no reason that we should come out of here with our heads down because, I mean, we really did do something special as a team,” said Newell, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning. “From where we were at, it really says a lot about this club this year. And I'm just so proud of everybody top to bottom.”
Thursday's elimination game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but the tarp was put on the infield 15 minutes before first pitch as there was a 3-hour, 45-minute rain delay.
Once the game began, starting pitchers Mike Vasil of Virginia and Texas’s Pete Hansen held the offenses in check.
Vasil retired the Longhorns in order in five of the first seven innings he pitched. But Texas was able to scratch out a pair of runs for a 2-0 lead.
Melendez led off the second inning with a double down the third-base line. Three batters later, Douglas Hodo lined a single to left to score Melendez.
Vasil retired nine straight after that, but in the fifth, Eric Kennedy singled, reached third with two outs and scored on a wild pitch.
Virginia got the hit it needed to pull even in the bottom of the fifth.
Newell, the team's nine-hole hitter, launched his second home run of the CWS, a no-doubter to right field. Newell, who had three home runs coming into the CWS, also hit an opposite-field solo homer Tuesday against Mississippi State.
But Melendez answered with the night’s biggest hit. With runners at first and second and two outs in the eighth, he ripped a single into center off reliever Matt Wyatt, scoring Mike Antico.
“He belongs in this spot and he’s a great hitter,” Texas Coach David Pierce said of Melendez. “And great hitters want to be in this spot for an opportunity, and he just came through.”
Nic Kent kept a couple of more runs from scoring as he made a nice backhanded play to end the eighth — Kent made three outstanding defensive plays on the night. But Zubia’s two-out, bases-clearing double to the left-center gap in the ninth provided Texas with insurance runs.
The game ended at 1:59 a.m.
Virginia had base runners in every inning, but the only time the Cavaliers had anyone reach third base was on Newell's homer.
“When you get here in Omaha, you have to play clean,” O’Connor said. “And we weren’t clean tonight. And Texas took advantage of that.”
The Cavaliers got strong starting pitching performance throughout their CWS stay. Vasil allowed one earned run and four hits while striking out eight.
Virginia didn’t allow a run in its first 16 innings at this year’s CWS as it defeated Tennessee 6-0 and held a 4-0 lead through seven innings against Mississippi State. Griff McGarry carried a no-hitter into the eighth, but MSU rallied for six runs in the eighth to knock the Cavs into an elimination situation.
That's where Virginia had thrived in June, going 6-0 in elimination games. But the Cavaliers couldn't come up with late-night magic Thursday.
“What they persevered through, the resiliency that they have shown the last two months, but specifically over the last two weeks, is just remarkable,” O’Connor said. “I told them that all the teams that we have at Virginia are all special in their own way, but this one is at the top.”
