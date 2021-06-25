The Mystics (7-7) were, again, without with Natasha Cloud (ankle), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), Erica McCall (knee) and Kiara Leslie (concussion protocol). Leslie is expected to join the team for Saturday’s game at Dallas, but Cloud and Hines-Allen will not be available before Tuesday, at the earliest. McCall is out until after the Olympic break.
Thibault only played seven players, and every starter played at least 30 minutes
Tina Charles, the league’s leading scorer, had another hot start with 13 points in the first quarter, but the L.A. defense swarmed her the rest of the night and she finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Leilani Mitchell feasted off kick-outs and extra passes from teammates and posted a season-high 26 points including six three-pointers. Thibault said the team needs more help from the rest of the group as three starters were a combined 6 for 41 from the field.
Turnovers were the biggest issue as the Mystics gave the ball up 20 times, and they were turned into 33 points. That’s where fatigue seemed to come into play and even simple passes seemed to lack pop, which allowed the Sparks to get deflections. Forward Theresa Plaisance acknowledged the exhaustion and said the team didn’t stay composed on offense and attempted poor passes that are unusual for them.
Washington had no answer for Te’a Cooper, who drove to the basket with little concern and finished with a career-high 26 points. Karlie Samuelson scored a career-high 13 points off the bench, and Amanda Zahui B. brought tons of energy, played good defense on Charles and finished with 17 points. The bench accounted for 53 of the Sparks’ points.
Washington was down 84-82 but Mitchell dribbled out most of the shot clock and kicked it out to Charles who was forced to shoot a quick three-pointer that was blocked by Zahui B. with 36.5 seconds remaining in the game. Thibault said the L.A. defense prevented the play from ever getting set up in the first place.
The Mystics went into halftime trailing 49-44 after an ugly second quarter in which everyone seemed a step slow. A fourth straight win seemed in the cards after Washington jumped out to a 14-4 lead, and that was pushed to 23-12 on Charles’s three-pointer from the top of the arc. The first cracks appeared when the Sparks closed the quarter with a pair of buckets to cut the lead to a manageable five.
An 8-0 second-quarter run powered by Zahui B. gave Los Angeles its first lead of the game at 37-34.