He has been one of the most productive outfielders in baseball in the first half of 2021. He ranks third among MLB outfielders with 3.2 FanGraphs wins above replacement, ahead of guys named Judge, Harper and Betts. Until Fernando Tatis Jr. homered three times in three at-bats Friday night, Mullins had the same WAR as the San Diego Padres shortstop who signed a 14-year extension worth $340 million before the season. Tatis Jr. is becoming the face of Major League Baseball. The Orioles, many of whom have been wearing cutoff Mullins shirts to batting practice every day for weeks, are just hoping someone will notice him enough to add him to the AL all-star team.