Dominion held its ground for a 11-10 victory in Lynchburg — doing just enough to weather a flurry by E.C. Glass, which nearly erased a six-goal deficit in its fourth straight championship game appearance.
“Those were the most stressful 15 seconds of my life,” Dominion senior goalkeeper Justin Mann said of the finish. “They started sending a lot of cutters because they know that as you get a pass inside, there’s going to be a lot better chance of the ball going in. But Mason makes an amazing play … just an amazing hustle play by both of those kids.”
Dominion (12-0) and E.C. Glass (8-2) felt like the proper culmination of the season, as the teams spent the year well ahead of most Class 4 programs. Dominion completed an undefeated season, just as it did in 2016, the last time it won a state title. E.C. Glass was trying to win its first championship since 2018, when it beat Dominion.
Dominion took control Saturday in the second quarter when E.C. Glass’s young back line became too aggressive on double teams, leading to a string of uncontested shots for the Titans. They capitalized, scoring five goals and using sophomore William Wajsgras’s long-distance, last-second shot to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.
The Titans’ lead ballooned to 10-4 toward the end of the third quarter, but the Hilltoppers surged back in the fourth quarter. With just 70 seconds left in the game, their deficit was down to one.
Mann and the Titans defense, who were more than happy to run out the clock, ended the threat with a last-second stop, inciting cheers from of a Dominion crowd that made the three-hour drive to Lynchburg.
“We knew if we came out and played our best game that there’s nobody that can hang with us,” Mann said. “This will last in Dominion history.”
