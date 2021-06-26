But just as they did two long years ago, the Titans came out on top. A 14-10 comeback victory handed the program the repeat title it had long been waiting for.
“It almost feels like relief when you finally get there,” Titans Coach Diane Traynor said. “We’ve worked so hard to get to that field today, and the moment was there. I told the girls this was all about making a memory they’ll have forever. Coming off the field today, you just have the feeling of: ‘We did it. It’s done.’ ”
The Warriors, playing on their home field, jumped all over the Titans to start the game and carried an 8-5 advantage into the break. It was an unfamiliar position for Dominion (14-0), which dominated competition in Loudoun County all spring.
“It took us a few minutes to get our bearings,” Traynor said. “And at halftime we were down a couple of goals, but we never felt like we were out of that game. I couldn’t be more proud of how we came out in the second half.”
During the break, players and coaches spoke to the team about the opportunity it had in the final 25 minutes. The Titans had worked all year to get to this point, and now there was less than half an hour remaining in the game, the season and, for some, their high school careers. Give it your all, they begged.
Dominion stormed out of the break and poured in goals, going on a 6-0 run at one point to grab a lead and then build it as the game drew to a close.
“We’re a good second-half team,” junior midfielder Ashlyn Hickey said. “We wanted to leave it all out there, and we definitely provided what we needed to.”
It was a perfect ending for a masterful group that often won by lopsided scores. The Titans had nine wins this season in which they scored 19 goals, a self-imposed mercy limit on their potent offense.
It took a while to come out, but that ferocious offense made an appearance Saturday and helped give the Titans one last victory together.
“It was a shorter season, but it felt long just because of the work we put in,” Hickey said. “And we didn’t want to do all that, to get this far, to not come out on top.”
