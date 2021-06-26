While the Eagles overcame all that, they could not overcome Er’Ron Burton. The Nansemond River pitcher delivered a virtuoso performance in which she struck out 18, and the hosts claimed the state championship, 2-0.
Because it couldn’t find a place to stay overnight, Freedom decided to play late Saturday on a sloppy field 200 miles away from home, and host Nansemond River pounced quickly.
The Warriors are known for their aggressive style, which includes frequent bunting and hit-and-run opportunities. They manufactured their first run in the bottom of the first with a walk, groundout, stolen base and a pair of singles.
Freedom pitcher Morgan Hess settled down from there and struck out five Warriors over the next two innings. However, Burton rendered the Eagles hitless through the first four innings, with only Hess and Kaitlyn Bronowicz able to get a bat on the ball.
The Warriors (15-1) caught a break in the bottom of the fourth, as Shelby Knaak drew a walk and two batters later attempted to reach third base as Whitney DeFreitas swung at a dropped third strike. The throw from first to third appeared to be ahead of the oncoming baserunner, who was initially called out but then ruled safe umpires signaled the ball was dropped. The next batter, Olivia Taylor, brought Knaak home with a single to put Nansemond River ahead 2-0.
Caroline Majeski led off the fifth inning with a single to right for Freedom before Burton struck out the next three batters.
Whenever Freedom hinted at a rally, Burton shut it down. Bronowicz hit a one-out single in the top of the seventh and then stole second base, but Burton struck out the final two batters to end the game.
“We saw how they fought back, all the way until the end,” Coach Teddy Whitney said of his Eagles (13-3). “Any one of them could have given up, but they fought it out.”
Hess, headed to Presbyterian College next year to continue her softball career, finished with 12 strikeouts and four hits allowed. She was emotional after the loss as she spoke of her teammates and fellow seniors.
“It’s so hard to say bye to them,” she said. “These are my sisters.”
