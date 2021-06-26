For all six of Independence’s games since then, McDonald has brought Larry to the field and placed him in the team’s dugout. Every player touches him beforehand. On Saturday afternoon, with Larry in attendance, Independence won the Class 3 championship at Abingdon, 6-3, to cap its season on a six-game winning streak.
“As a staff, we laugh about it,” McDonald said in a phone interview. “We say, ‘Would you have ever thought that a turtle would bring this team together?’ It’s really crazy what works for high school kids.”
Independence (13-4) opened in August 2019 and played its initial season this year after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out its 2020 campaign. Baseball talent is rich in Northern Virginia, and that includes the area surrounding Independence. The Tigers fielded six players committed to Division I colleges. McDonald believed Independence could win the state title this year, and he reminded his players of his belief prior to every game.
But a challenge facing most first-year programs is developing chemistry among players who haven’t competed together. McDonald said he included handshakes and hugs in practices, and he often shifted players in stretching and hitting groups.
“It sounds corny, but it worked,” McDonald said. “It just brought them all together.”
Plus, the team rallied around Larry, who appeared prior to the Tigers’ final regular season game. Independence’s offense then exploded in the postseason. Against Abingdon (17-1), the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 run lead before outfielder Josh Hand hit a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning.
Abingdon plated three runs in the seventh and loaded the bases, but pitcher Bryce Dolby escaped the jam. Independence players stormed the mound — just two months after their inaugural game.
“When the playoffs came, everybody kind of forgot what happened in the regular season,” Independence pitcher Bradley Gagen said, “and just came out and did their job.”
Independence expects to return the majority of its lineup next season when it jumps to Class 5, but the Tigers may need to find a new amulet. McDonald said he planned to free Larry when the team returned to Ashburn.
