Zach Thompson, a 27-year-old right-hander, finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings, permitting minimal damage on a pair of defensive miscues. Once he exited, the Nationals got a leadoff double from Josh Harrison in the seventh, moved him to third with one out, then stranded him there, despite chances for Trea Turner and the searing-hot Kyle Schwarber. They had two on with two outs in the eighth until Gerardo Parra flied out to center against reliever Dylan Floro. Then Harrison singled to start the ninth, putting the tying run on, before Alex Avila, Schwarber and Turner went down in order.
The Nationals entered averaging 3.90 runs per game, tied for the third fewest in the majors. And that offense, the one that hurt them for most of April and May, showed up for the third of four games against the last-place Marlins (33-43). With a series-opening win Thursday, the Nationals (now 36-38) reached .500 for the first time since May 2. But now they are leaning in the wrong direction.
For Patrick Corbin, the mistakes came at the start of his outing and toward the end. He was knocked around in the first, with a leadoff triple for Jazz Chisholm Jr., a double for Jesús Aguilar, then back-to-back singles for Miguel Rojas and Jesús Sánchez, all well struck. Jon Berti tagged him for a solo shot in the fifth, lifting a flat sinker over the right field wall. The pitches for each first-inning hit, in order, were an inside four-seam fastball, a low-and-away sinker and two middle-of-the-plate four-seamers. In the latter two at-bats, Rojas and Sánchez stalked get-me-over heaters, turning attempts to get ahead 0-1 into line drives.
The Marlins avoided Corbin’s slider by swinging early in counts. They also scored twice in the first to flip the Nationals’ early lead.
The Nationals’ only luck against Thompson was actual luck. For their first run, Juan Soto ripped a 107-mph liner at Sánchez in left, he missed it, and Turner zoomed home. For their second run, in the fourth, Starlin Castro punched a double to the left-center gap, center fielder Starling Marte knocked it to the wall, and Yan Gomes, a slow-footed catcher, raced — or chugged — around from first. They were only considered “earned” runs because no errors were called by a generous official scorer.
Otherwise, Thompson had his way with Washington, mixing his cutter, four-seam fastball and curve. Gomes reached three times, including two singles. Most of the lineup struggled with Thompson’s ability to spot his cutter and curve in the strike zone. He limited Schwarber to a walk and two strikeouts in three matchups (and, most notably, no home runs). Thompson set down Schwarber and Soto with well-placed, bottom-of-the-zone curves, both looking, in a swift and impressive third.
His 11 strikeouts were the most for a Marlins pitcher since Caleb Smith on May 7, 2019. And they were the most for a Marlins pitcher at LoanDepot Park since the late José Fernández struck out 12 Nationals on Sept. 20, 2016.
Berti’s homer, the separating hit, was just his 12th in 664 career plate appearances. And it was enough of a cushion for Thompson, Anthony Bender, Floro and closer Yimi García. With Victor Robles resting and Parra in center, Manager Dave Martinez had three pinch-hit options after Harrison singled against Garcia to begin the ninth: Robles, utility infielder Jordy Mercer or backup catcher Avila.
Martinez had used Ryan Zimmerman to hit for Corbin in the seventh. The Nationals have kept a four-man bench for a few weeks now and hadn’t been noticeably burned by their lack of depth. But they were when Avila strolled to the left side of the batter’s box. Avila has a .608 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this season — including 10 hits in 62 at-bats — and he struck out swinging in a full count. Schwarber did the same, swinging through a high-and-outside fastball, and Turner popped out behind first.
It was, in the end, a quick and quiet defeat for a team that has made a loud jump in the standings. That’s what happens when the offense shuts off.
