For Patrick Corbin, the mistakes came at the start of his outing and toward the end. He was knocked around in the first, with a leadoff triple for Jazz Chisholm Jr., a double for Jesús Aguilar, then back-to-back singles for Miguel Rojas and Jesús Sánchez, all well struck. Jon Berti tagged him for a solo shot in the fifth, lifting a flat sinker over the right field wall. The pitches for each first-inning hit, in order, were an inside four-seam fastball, a low-and-away sinker and two middle-of-the-plate four-seamers. In the latter two at-bats, Rojas and Sánchez stalked get-me-over heaters, turning attempts to get ahead 0-1 into line drives.