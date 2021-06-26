The next six years went by in a flash, and on Saturday, a recently graduated Carter scored nine goals to lift what has become a Riverside dynasty to a 22-5 rout of visiting Douglas Freeman in the Class 5 title game. In Richmond, Kristan led her sixth-year program to its third state championship game, where the Rams fell to Freeman, 16-14.
That Carter was the star in the kind of championship his family started building toward years ago was only fitting. The state record for goals in any game is 11, which Carter might have broken if not for the lopsided score and the running clock.
Committed to play lacrosse at Navy, Carter assisted on Riverside’s first goal and scored its second, both in the first 25 seconds. He scored all three of his team’s goals in the second quarter, putting the game out of reach at halftime, and kept up the intensity in the second half, saying later, “To end my senior year in a pile is the best feeling ever.”
At one point, his defender succeeded in chasing him behind the net, and a cheer rose from the Freeman crowd. Just then, Carter cut back toward the goal, leaving his defender in his tracks, and flipped a shot past the goalie.
“He’s a warrior, and he’s going to be a warrior for our country, and you can’t ask for more than that from a kid,” said Riverside boys’ coach Nick Worek, whose brother is his defensive coordinator. “You knew in his eyes when he got here this morning that it was going to happen. We were going to win.”
That the family ended up divided for two noon games 120 miles apart and that they split those games, will not amount to the perfect ending. “My heart’s kind of divided,” Will Ash said, even as the boys he’s known for years cut the net as a keepsake.
The magnitude of the Ashes’ busy two-hour window Saturday left the emotions in disarray: Carter’s voice lowered when he spoke of his mom’s loss just after he heard about it; Will choked up when he recalled the text he sent to his wife after she left Saturday morning: “You’re the best coach I know.”
Of course, the pandemic first stripped the family of the opportunity to compete and then made them more grateful when it returned.
Riverside thrived in boys’ and girls’ lacrosse soon after it opened. The boys won the Class 4 state title in 2017 and 2019, while the girls were the runners-up in 2017 and then won in 2018. Both would have been contenders last season, and even heading into 2021, the end of Carter’s career hung in the balance.
“I’ve been looking at it this last year, having some things come and go, not knowing if our season’s actually going to end or not,” Carter said. “So I’ve really taken advantage of the opportunities that I’ve had, taken a look around.
“Lacrosse is in my blood, and it’s amazing to see what it gives you in life.”
