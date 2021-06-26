South County starting pitcher Jamie Martin allowed just one earned run, but after the final out she was more concerned with boosting her battery mate’s morale than mourning a loss.
“I don’t want Lily’s lasting memory of one of these big games to be an injury or a loss,” Martin said. “I want her to remember how well she did in this game and how strong she was. I hope she takes away the successes of the game and not the negatives that were so few but can seem so prominent. I hope we all do.”
Martin attributed her perspective in defeat to her father, who told her, “Even the most important softball game of your life is just another softball game.”
She turned that quote in her mind over and over throughout the game to keep the pressure from getting her. The Stallions (16-1) and Titans (17-0) both entered the state final undefeated, and both carried with them the memory of the epic 2019 championship, which South County won, 1-0.
“We kind of watched them all year as their record went up, and I’m sure they were doing the same to us,” South County Coach Gary Dillow said. “It felt like we were destined to play them again.”
The same two starting pitchers commanded the circle for both teams: Martin for South County and Taylor Norton for Cosby. Both pitchers racked up 20 strikeouts in the marathon 2019 final, the second-longest in state history, and both finished with 10 strikeouts this time around.
“Two seasons ago it could have gone either way, and today it could have gone either way,” Martin said. “We have that mutual respect with Taylor and with Cosby — like, you’re a good team, we’re a good team, so let’s just play our game.”
Both teams pushed a run across in the first inning, right away separating the rematch from the previous meeting. However, after that, both pitchers settled in, and the teams remained knotted 1-1 through the next three innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cosby loaded the bases and Alex DiNardo blasted a grand slam over the left field fence to put her team up, 5-1.
In top of sixth inning, South County scored two runs on singles by Courtney Harrison and Karley Beltran and a sacrifice fly by Shannon Johnson, but the inning ended with runners stranded on second and third and the Stallions trailing 5-3. In the bottom of the seventh. South County went down in order, ending their chance to repeat as state champions.
