The result vaulted the Spirit (3-1-3) into a tie for third place in the National Women’s Soccer League before it plays three consecutive home games.
Ashley Sanchez, a second-year forward, scored the equalizer in the 78th minute and Rodman deposited the go-ahead goal in the fifth of 10 additional minutes in Kansas City, Kan.
The goals culminated an impressive second half against Kansas City (0-6-2) and brought a smile to Burke, who had unloaded on his underperforming squad at intermission.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry with my team at halftime ever before,” Burke said.
Sanchez said she couldn’t repeat Burke’s speech “because it would be inappropriate, but he was getting on all of us. We are all pretty good at brushing it off and then using it as motivation. We went out there in the second half and took the things he said, all the tactical things, and brought it to the game.”
Afterward, Burke said defender Emily Sonnett told him half-jokingly, “It had nothing to do with your halftime team talk. We took it upon ourselves.”
The Spirit, though, needed much of the half to draw even.
Captain Andi Sullivan launched a terrific long ball from midfield to the top of the penalty area. Rodman chested it down and squared it to Sanchez, who used a devastating first touch to pierce the back line before slotting a low shot past Abby Smith for her second goal of the season.
In stoppage time, midfielder Tori Huster stole the ball at the edge of the center circle and supplied Rodman on the right side of the attack. She cut back in the penalty area and fired a six-yard shot past Nicole Barnhart, who had replaced the injured Smith.
The daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman also scored a late goal at Chicago last weekend.
“She continues to impress me,” Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe said. “She doesn’t act like a rookie. Her vision is great, her soccer IQ is incredible and her work rate is unmatched.”
Burke said he had particularly pointed words for Sanchez and Rodman at halftime.
“I gave a little bit of a hard time to our two divas, Sanchez and Rodman, and they sent me a big ‘Screw you, Richie,’ and I love it,” he said.
The visit to Legends Field figured to be the last opportunity for the Spirit to use Sonnett and Kelley O’Hara before they reported to the U.S. national team for Olympic preparations. While Sonnett started at center back, O’Hara was held out to manage her workload before the U.S. team begins pursuit of a fifth gold medal.
The World Cup champions will play friendlies against Mexico on July 1 and 5 in East Hartford, Conn., before flying to Japan. Sonnett and O’Hara will probably miss seven NWSL matches.
Washington also played without forward Ashley Hatch, whose three goals lead the team. She had gone through concussion protocol this week.
Kansas City went ahead early on Amy Rodriguez’s second goal of the season.
Camryn Biegalski, O’Hara’s replacement at right back, appeared to have contained Jessica Silva bearing down in the penalty area. But Silva touched it back to Rodriguez, the former U.S. national team forward, for a quick-strike one-timer that took flight and beat Bledsoe to the top near corner.
After a Spirit giveaway, Bledsoe prevented further damage in the 15th minute with a reflex save on Rodriguez’s stab.
Washington’s attack was absent: There was little quality possession or buildup and no serious threats.
Following Burke’s eruption, the Spirit made marked improvements, performing with greater energy and cohesion. Clear opportunities remained elusive until the late going.
“We’ve got to find a way to put together 90-minute performances,” Bledsoe said. “Richie had a bit of a go at us at halftime, and clearly that worked. We were a different team in the second half.”