“I thought they played their hearts out every game,” Woodgrove Coach Rusty Smith said of his players. “We had guys out there just competing, and the seniors did everything in their power to lead guys and were never negative.”
Woodgrove, which opened in 2010, put its season in the hands of senior pitcher Christian Hile. The Marshall commit had battled shoulder discomfort throughout the playoffs. A few weeks ago, he experienced soreness and decided to get the shoulder examined. The doctors cleared him to play the day before the regional title game, and he delivered. He hoped to do the same Saturday in his final high school game.
After giving up a run in the first inning, Hile helped himself at the plate in the second, crushing a home run over the left field fence. On the mound, he lasted 3⅓ innings and left with his team down 2-1.
“He’s one of the best pitchers in the state, and if someone doubts that they’re crazy,” Wolverines catcher Nathan Favereaux said. “He proved it right there. He can chuck, he can throw against any offense, and he’s a baller for sure.”
The Falcons (16-1) got the better of the Wolverines’ relievers for the rest of the game. Woodgrove (8-3) did not score again until the final inning as Cox’s Nate Hawley turned in a complete game.
The Wolverines’ roster included nine seniors, who Smith said led by example and showed the younger players what the program is all about. Smith said this year’s experience will be beneficial for next season — Woodgrove now knows what it will take to give itself a chance to win in 2022.
“Those guys coming back are hungry,” Smith said. “And they know it’s hard to get to this game. It takes a lot of work.”
Read more: