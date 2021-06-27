Heptathlete Taliyah Brooks fainted before the javelin throw in her event, her agent Tony Campbell said. By Sunday evening, Brooks was coherent and requested to reenter the competition — a request that was granted by the USA Track & Field Games Committee. She was set to compete in the javelin event with three throws beginning at 11:15 p.m. Eastern.
Despite this weekend’s heat wave in Eugene, event officials had previously opted not to move a list of Sunday’s marquee finals — including the men’s 200, the women’s 800 and men’s 1,500 — from their original afternoon time slots, although three distance events this weekend were moved to earlier times in the morning.
That included Sunday’s men’s 5,000-meter final, which was moved from the late afternoon to 10 a.m. Pacific time and was won by Paul Chelimo. The only other completed event Sunday was the men’s high jump, which JuVaughn Harrison won to secure a berth to Tokyo. The women’s heptathlon had been in action all afternoon and had two events remaining before officials announced the postponement.
The temperatures on the track were just under 90 degrees when the men’s 5,000-meter final began, and Chelimo, the silver medalist in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, would later say that he “wanted it hotter.” The race was bumpy from the onset — the 30-year-old Chelimo said he was clipped at least six times before taking control.
Chelimo was barely leading when he approached the final straight of the race. Then he drifted from the rail to Lane 4, dragging the field wide with him and daring his challengers to run extra meters to pass him. The tactic worked: Chelimo finished with a time of 13:26.82, edging Grant Fisher (13:27.01) and Woody Kincaid (13:27.13), who both also qualified.
Chelimo closed with a final lap of 52.83 seconds and later defended his decision to drift to the middle of the track, forcing those who trailed him to go wider in their path in an attempt to pass him on the final stretch.
“It’s fair. I didn’t touch anyone; I didn’t impede anyone,” Chelimo said. “It’s race tactics. … Everyone has fitness, but it’s also tactics, and that’s what you have to do sometimes to win.”
Fisher and Kincaid, who had both already qualified for Tokyo in the 10,000 meters earlier at the trials, couldn’t catch Chelimo. Neither could 21-year-old Cooper Teare, who was attempting to become the youngest Olympian in the event since Steve Prefontaine in 1972. Teare finished fourth with a time of 13:28.08. Teare said the heat made him “a little nervous” entering Sunday’s final.
“Having this race was nerve-racking, but everyone was in the same boat. You either step up or get left behind. I prepared for this to be hard, and it was that,” he said.
Harrison, an all-American from LSU, qualified for his first Olympics after clearing 7 feet 7¾ inches in the high jump to edge Darryl Sullivan and Shelby McEwan, who each punched their tickets to Tokyo by finishing second and third, respectively.
Harrison was set to compete in the long jump later Sunday evening. Should Harrison qualify in that event, he would become the first American to compete in both the high jump and long jump in a single Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912, according to Bill Mallon, a renowned Olympics historian.
But he would have to wait to make history. He was among a star-studded lineup of athletes set to compete on the final day of the trials Sunday — including Lyles in the men’s 200, 19-year-old Athing Mu in the women’s 800 and Matthew Centrowitz in the men’s 1,500. They had all waited an extra year to qualify for Tokyo after the Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then they had to wait a few more hours.
Adam Kilgore contributed to this report.