He arrived in Phoenix at the ideal moment. At 36 and playing for his fifth team, Paul has learned from all of his experiences. After his relationship with James Harden and the Houston Rockets fell apart, he was traded to Oklahoma City before last season and helped a scrappy Thunder team make the playoffs. During his time in Houston and with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was on hyped teams, but in Oklahoma City, he shifted from a championship-or-bust mentality to a pure enjoyment of the fight. He carried some of that spirit to Phoenix, where he has found a receptive audience.