The stunning finish ended United’s three-game unbeaten streak, ruined D.C.’s chance to hop four places in MLS’s Eastern Conference standings and spoiled Nigel Robertha’s first league goal.
The winning goal came after United threatened in NYC’s box. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson rolled an outlet pass to Thiago, a 20-year-old substitute who motored past defender Donovan Pines. Pines didn’t have any help. Thiago cut back in the penalty area and fired a low shot into the far corner.
D.C. Coach Hernán Losada slammed his clipboard onto the grass.
Seconds later, the final whistle sounded, leaving United (4-6-1) stunned and allowing NYC (5-3-2) to avenge a season-opening defeat in Washington.
Since Roberta arrived from Bulgaria three months ago, United did not know what to make of him. He had made almost no impression in four appearances as Ola Kamara solidified hold of the starting job.
But on a smoldering day at the end of a grueling stretch, United needed to tap into its depth. And with a powerful swing of his left leg, Robertha produced a thunderous goal. It was set up by 17-year-old Moses Nyeman.
United’s Bill Hamid conceded his first goals after three shutouts since making his season debut following injury rehab, and United stretched its shutout streak to 399 minutes before allowing Keaton Parks’s equalizer.
The match was played at Red Bull Arena — home to NYC’s metro rivals — instead of Yankee Stadium as part of a multivenue plan this season. United welcomed it because, not only was the home crowd severely limited, the field was significantly wider than the makeshift pitch at the ballpark in the Bronx.
With United playing for the third time in nine days, Losada shuffled his lineup. Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes, Adrien Perez and Kamara (four goals) were held out, opening spots for Frédéric Brillant, Joseph Mora, Yamil Asad and Robertha.
It was a big opportunity for Robertha, a Dutchman aligned with Curaçao’s national team who most recently was employed by Levski Sofia in Bulgaria. His four appearances with United had totaled just 86 minutes.
No one other than Kamara had scored more than once this season, and as a unit, United had posted nine goals (three in one game and four scoreless efforts). It was not for a lack of opportunity; inefficiency in and around the box has been D.C.’s biggest issue.
With the four-week summer transfer window opening July 7, United needs to figure out whether it has enough firepower or needs to upgrade via an overseas signing or trade.
It did not take long for Robertha to prove his value. After Hamid stuffed Valentín Castellanos’s bid in the box, United answered.
Nyeman, a homegrown midfielder who will not turn 18 until November, launched a magnificent long ball, measuring some 50 yards, to Robertha working one-on-one against Maxime Chanot.
He settled the ball with a cotton-soft touch. He threw Chanot off-balance with a clever juke. He set himself up for a left-footed attempt.
He then struck an angled, 10-yard shot with such velocity it flashed past goalkeeper Sean Johnson in a blur and splashed into the upper near corner of the net.
Aside from the goal, however, United was under duress for much of the half. NYC applied consistent pressure, finding itself in dangerous positions but failing to test Hamid.
United lost Nyeman after 35 minutes to what appeared to be heat-related issues. He left under his own power and sat on the bench. Felipe Martins took his place.
NYC also required a sub before the half and, at one point, both Asad and Robertha were on the ground with temporary ailments and Brillant needed treatment.
After intermission, Najar took Brendan Hines-Ike’s place on the back line, a move designed to rest the latter after he had played every minute of every appearance. The desire for fresh legs continued as Paredes, Perez and Tony Alfaro replaced Mora, Asad and Brillant, respectively.
NYC was effective using long passes, but United’s defenders recovered quickly to prevent clear chances.
Russell Canouse squandered a terrific opportunity for United in the 70th minute, shooting at Johnson on a clear look from the top of the box.
United was hanging on for dear life when NYC pulled even. Maximiliano Moralez served the corner kick. Parks used a pick to beat Julian Gressel to the ball at the near post and sent a glancing header to the far side of the net.
Paul Arriola almost restored the lead, and United threatened twice late before Thiago embarked on an amazing run.
Notes: United is targeting midfielder Jeremy Garay, 18, for a homegrown contract, three people close to the situation said. Garay is in his third season on amateur status with Loudoun United and seems likely to remain with the second-division side for the rest of the USL Championship season. He had been planning to enroll at North Carolina State in August. …
The fourth team in the Capital Cup at Audi Field next month will come from Costa Rica, joining Puebla (Mexico), Alianza (El Salvador) and United, a person familiar with the plans said. The schedule is expected to be finalized Monday or Tuesday.
