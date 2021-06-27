Dutch supporters brought rainbow flags to Puskas Arena to protest the law, which bans sharing with minors content about homosexuality or gender reassignment. Human rights groups and the European Union have condemned the broadly written law, and critics say it conflates pedophilia and LGBTQ issues.
A spokesperson for the KNVB (Dutch Football Association) told ESPN Netherlands that security at Puskas had kept fans from bringing the flags into the fan zone, something UEFA denied.
“Contrary to some reports in Dutch media, UEFA would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-colored symbols from the fan zone in Budapest, which is under the responsibility of the local authorities,” the Euro organizer said in a statement. “UEFA would very much welcome any such symbol into the fan zone.
“UEFA today informed the Hungarian Football Federation that rainbow-colored symbols are not political and in line with UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign, which fights against all discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium.”
In addition, the organization is looking into allegations of homophobic chants during the 2-2 draw between France and Portugal last Wednesday. That day, UEFA denied a request to illuminate Allianz Arena in Munich in rainbow colors for the match between Hungary and Germany. In turning down the request by the mayor of Munich, UEFA said in a statement that it is “a politically and religiously neutral organization. Given the political context of this specific request — a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament — UEFA must decline this request.”
Germany’s captain, Manuel Neuer, has worn a rainbow armband throughout Euro competition, which is taking place during Pride Month.