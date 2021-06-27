To fill Fedde’s roster spot, Washington promoted right-handed pitcher Andres Machado from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, activating him before their series finale with the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. Fedde felt oblique pain following his start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, then underwent an MRI scan that revealed a mild strain, according to Manager Dave Martinez.
Pressing questions span the immediate impact of Fedde’s injury and the near future. First, the Nationals have to figure out who will start a critical makeup game against the Mets on Monday, a topic Manager Dave Martinez danced around Sunday morning. And then they have to address the holes in their rotation, however long they exist for.
Fedde was the replacement for Stephen Strasburg, who remains sidelined with nerve irritation in his neck. Strasburg did throw a 25-pitch bullpen Sunday, showing incremental progress, but Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Joe Ross are the only starters standing.
“It stinks,” Martinez said of losing Fedde. “He’s done really well. And he comes back and pitches well and then this happens to him. But I’ve got to stay positive with him and tell him: ‘Look, you’ll overcome this, too, and you’ll come back and you’ll be ready to go again.’ The biggest thing is to get him healthy, get him back to 100 percent and let him come back. We’re not going to push him, as much as we need him. We need him to be healthy.”
As for Monday, the Nationals could, in theory, use a group of relievers, depending on who emerges from the bullpen Sunday afternoon. A deep start for Max Scherzer would increase the chances of that plan. Machado, who has a 2.63 ERA in AAA, can provide multiple innings. Same with Paolo Espino, Jefry Rodriguez or Austin Voth. Ryne Harper, another long reliever, was optioned to the Red Wings on June 18 and could be recalled for an injured player if the Nationals want to swap out an arm after leaving Miami.
This is complicated and poorly timed for the Nationals. Monday begins a stretch of 14 games in 14 days against the Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, all playoff teams if that started this week. Washington entered Sunday in second place in the National League East, trailing the Mets by five games.
“I have two iPads going: One for our end, one for the minor league end,” Martinez said Sunday of piecing together a staff with limited options. The Nationals are also without relievers Daniel Hudson (right elbow inflammation), Kyle Finnegan (left groin strain) and Will Harris (long-term IL after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome). “We’re always looking and trying to figure out what’s next for us. My focus is really about the 26 guys we’ve got here and trying to go 1-0 here today, and then worry about everything else after the game.”
Before Fedde struggled with the Phillies on Wednesday, he had thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings. They snaked around an IL stint that stretched from May 19 to June 12, once Fedde tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Now he’ll miss more of what’s been the most encouraging season of his five-year career.
Behind Fedde, the possibilities have thinned. By turning Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin into relievers, and trading Wil Crowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter, the Nationals pared their depth starters down to Ben Braymer, Rogelio Armenteros and Seth Romero. But Romero is rehabbing a rib injury in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Braymer and Armenteros were recently designated for assignment, taking them off the 40-man roster. The nonactive pitchers on the 40-man are Steven Fuentes and Joan Adon, yet Fuentes has been injured (rehabbing forearm tightness in West Palm) and Adon is with the Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks. Neither has pitched in the majors, though Fuentes was with the Nationals earlier this season.
So the next starter in line is a mystery. Both Braymer and Armenteros cleared waivers, went back to the Red Wings and could return to the 40-man — making them eligible for a call-up — if the Nationals believe they can help. But they publicized their feelings by DFA’ing each pitcher, especially since there were other ways to make space for reliever Justin Miller and outfielder Gerardo Parra.
Beyond the 40-man roster, the Nationals have Sterling Sharp and Josh Rogers in AAA; plus prospect Tim Cate with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Sharp last pitched Friday, Rogers on Thursday and Cate, a 23-year-old lefty, threw five innings Saturday, yielding one run on six hits in five innings.
“Our pitching depth is also a little beat up,” Martinez said Sunday, opting for understatement.