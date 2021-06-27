In the fifth inning of the game against the White Sox, Santiago gave his glove to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi for inspection and was ejected within moments. It was wrapped up to be more closely inspected and authenticated. It was not immediately clear what umpires found.
The 33-year-old left-hander is a 10-year veteran and was making his ninth appearance with the Mariners, his second since inspections began. He had entered Sunday, a continuation of a game suspended in the third inning Saturday because of rain, as a reliever.
In a news release explaining the new policy June 15, MLB stated pitchers found with any foreign substance on their person — from the extremely sticky Spider Tack to the common combination of sunscreen and rosin — would be subject to a 10-game suspension.
The long-standing regulations prohibiting a pitcher’s use of foreign substances, Rules 3.01 and 6.02(c), had largely been ignored until recently when it became clear many pitchers were using those substances to improve performance and get an advantage over hitters.
“After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field,” Commissioner Rob Manfred explained in a statement.
The crackdown has been controversial and even comical, reaching an amusing pitch last week when the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, took the inspection to a new level. In frustration, he nearly dropped his pants, and umpires rubbed his hair in their fruitless search for a sticky substance.