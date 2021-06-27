“You get on a roll in the playoffs, you can’t help but hear the excitement around, and you know the history of the franchise and the comparisons, maybe, to the 1993 run,” assistant Luke Richardson, who is filling in for Coach Dominique Ducharme while he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, told reporters. (Ducharme has been cleared to return for Game 3 of the finals.) “I think there was a bit of a surprise in the league then with the Canadiens, and I think there was a little surprise obviously this year for us, getting this far and doing that well.”