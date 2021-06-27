To call Montreal’s playoff run improbable is an understatement. The Canadiens are just the sixth team since 1988 to reach the finals after oddsmakers installed them as series underdogs in each of the first three rounds. They are also the biggest underdogs to win the conference finals over the past three decades. Plus, Montreal had the worst regular season record (24-21-11, 59 points, .527 points percentage) in the playoff field.
The Canadiens’ run, naturally, has generated massive enthusiasm in Quebec.
“You get on a roll in the playoffs, you can’t help but hear the excitement around, and you know the history of the franchise and the comparisons, maybe, to the 1993 run,” assistant Luke Richardson, who is filling in for Coach Dominique Ducharme while he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, told reporters. (Ducharme has been cleared to return for Game 3 of the finals.) “I think there was a bit of a surprise in the league then with the Canadiens, and I think there was a little surprise obviously this year for us, getting this far and doing that well.”
So how did they pull it off? With a combination of strong neutral-zone play, exceptional goaltending and unexpected scoring depth.
The Canadiens stifle opponents using a 1-3-1 neutral zone trap, a strategy made famous by the New Jersey Devils in the late 1990s. The tactic seeks to clog the neutral zone and force opponents to dump the puck into the offensive zone, not letting them use their speed and skill to generate quality chances. It is considered boring by many, but it’s hard to argue with its effectiveness, especially when the system counteracts the opponents’ strength — especially valuable in the matchup-driven postseason.
For example, Winnipeg is fond of cycling the puck down low before sending it to a skater high in the slot or near the faceoff dots. But Montreal pinches off access to the point, effectively creating a five-on-three situation, which leads to turnovers and tires out the opposing forwards. The Canadiens also had the size and skill to keep the Jets from getting the puck off the boards to the center of the ice, limiting high-danger chances.
“You just have to give them so much credit,” Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler told reporters after the sweep. “They’re playing unbelievable right now.”
Much of the postseason defensive heavy lifting has been done by forwards Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans (before he suffered a concussion against Winnipeg), Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault. Those four have taken on difficult assignments and helped neutralize their opponents’ most fearsome weapons. In the first round against the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had no goals at even strength; Toronto’s top two goal scorers managed just one goal combined in that seven-game series. In the second round, Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers — two of Winnipeg’s most dangerous weapons — were held to zero goals. And in the third round, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone — Vegas’s leading scorers — combined to score one goal but not against the shutdown line of Gallagher, Danault and Lehkonen.
Defensemen Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry have done their jobs, too. Both rank in the top 11 of even-strength scoring chances against among blue-liners skating at least 150 minutes in the playoffs (ninth and 11th, respectively, out of 38 qualified defensemen).
That helped ease the pressure on goaltender Carey Price, who significantly upped his game once the regular season ended. The 33-year-old is 12-5 with a .934 save percentage in the playoffs, second only to the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (.936), his finals opponent. That’s a big improvement from Price’s pedestrian .901 save percentage during the regular season. His save rate against high-danger chances, those originating in the slot or crease, also improved from .820 in the regular season to .875 during this playoff run.
On the other end, balanced scoring has powered Montreal’s offense. The Canadiens had just one 20-goal scorer in the regular season. But through 17 playoff games, four of Montreal’s forwards — Tyler Toffoli, Nick Suzuki, Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi — have scored five goals. Armia’s effectiveness in the slot and the crease ticked upward in the playoffs (from creating 2.6 to 4.0 scoring chances per 60 minutes), as did Kotkaniemi’s (2.5 to 3.4). Suzuki’s frequency of primary assists improved from 0.5 to 0.7 per 60 minutes of play. And rookie Cole Caufield, who played just 10 regular season games and was a healthy scratch to start the playoffs, scored four times in the Vegas series alone.
The neutral-zone work, excellence from Price and balanced offense have been enough to give Montreal a chance at its 25th championship.
“We wouldn’t be here right now if we didn’t believe,” Price told reporters after the win over Vegas. “We’ve believed this whole time, and obviously we’re ecstatic, and we have a lot of work left to do.”
