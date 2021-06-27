In order, Kyle Schwarber walked, Trea Turner hit the shorter two-run blast to right-center, Juan Soto singled and Josh Bell smacked Sandy Alcántara’s sinker way, way out to left-center, where a grassy wall separates the ground from a raised platform of fans. Max Scherzer, meanwhile, worked six innings and allowed one run on five hits, striking out seven. That’s how the Nationals (37-38) took a game and split a series, the implications big and small.
“I could hear our bunch going nuts,” Scherzer said of the sixth-inning offense. “When they are two-run shots, that makes me happy. I love whipping on our guys when they all want to celebrate their solo shots, but I get really excited [when they] hit their two- and three-run shots, because that’s usually when you win the ballgame.”
The Nationals always need length from Scherzer, their only pitcher who has been the critical blend of healthy and consistent this season. But they really needed length Sunday, once they placed Erick Fedde — Monday’s expected starter — on the injured list with a left oblique strain, further thinning a banged-up staff. The plan, then, was to see how far Scherzer pushed, try to win in Miami and assess which relievers could face the New York Mets on Monday at Nationals Park, with Paolo Espino, Andres Machado and Jefry Rodriguez the main options.
So fingers were crossed that Scherzer, the ace who turns 37 in a month, could deliver a long outing and keep the bullpen fresh. And he did, throwing 102 pitches in six innings despite an early spike. It was just that, until the sixth, he was holding a tie instead of protecting a lead. The Nationals nudged ahead in the first on Josh Harrison’s RBI single. But the Marlins punched back in the bottom half, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. crushing a leadoff triple and Jesús Aguilar doubling him in.
Scherzer’s pitch count leaped to 41 by the end of the second. Alcántara, the Marlins’ ace, yielded a leadoff double to Alex Avila in the second, then picked Avila off with Scherzer trying to put down a sacrifice bunt. Alcántara also walked Victor Robles with two down in the fifth and had him wiped from the bases. Robles tried to steal second in a 1-0 count to Schwarber and was thrown out by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro. It was a questionable choice with the Nationals’ hottest hitter up.
Robles later exited after Ross Detwiler’s cutter hit him in the right knee in the seventh. Martinez called him day-to-day with a contusion and was lukewarm on the earlier decision to run.
“I wanted him to wait one more pitch, go maybe on a 1-1 count,” Martinez said. “But he thought he saw something, [and] he went. But look, there are two outs, he’s trying to make something happen, didn’t happen, and next inning we got Kyle leading off. It wasn’t a big ordeal. Something we’ll sit down tomorrow and I’ll talk to him about it, ask what he was thinking.”
Through five, Scherzer and Alcántara were in the pitchers’ duel each team expected. In the sixth, though, the Nationals used those two-run homers from Turner and Bell for separation. Alcántara was hooked once Harrison singled, advanced on a wild pitch and ran to third on Starlin Castro’s groundout. Scherzer finished the sixth, walking two before he struck out Jon Berti with a 95-mph fastball above the zone. Washington just needed its bullpen to hold on.
And once the final out was recorded by Brad Hand — after relievers Tanner Rainey and Austin Voth had chipped in, too — the Nationals stepped into the toughest stretch of their season. They have 14 games in the next 14 days, all against clubs with a good shot at making the playoffs. The first-place Mets visit Nationals Park for a makeup game, then come the Tampa Bay Rays, then the Los Angeles Dodgers for Fourth of July weekend. Then Washington heads west to see the San Diego Padres and first-place San Francisco Giants before the all-star break.
The Nationals, as it stands, are in second place, four games behind the Mets in the NL East. They revived their season with a 10-2 stretch before arriving in Miami, and a split here, with bookending wins, was either a missed opportunity or a dose of reality. If they can float with the Mets, Rays, Dodgers, Padres and Giants and remain in contention, it’s easy to imagine them buying instead of selling at the trade deadline. At the very least, it feels realistic that General Manager Mike Rizzo would hold on to this roster and hope.
But the flip side is that the issues that surfaced in this series — spotty offense, a struggling Jon Lester, another rotation injury — could hurt more against tougher opponents. Ahead is the Nationals’ chance to show who they are, whatever they are. The clock started when they left LoanDepot Park.
“This is when you find out about yourself: when you start facing the best,” Scherzer said. “We’re playing good baseball right now, so hopefully when we see these teams, we can win a few series and keep this momentum going.”
Read more: