The Nationals, as it stands, are in second place, four games behind the Mets in the NL East. They revived their season with a 10-2 stretch before arriving in Miami, and a split here, with bookending wins, was either a missed opportunity or a dose of reality. If they can float with the Mets, Rays, Dodgers, Padres and Giants and remain in contention, it’s easy to imagine them buying instead of selling at the trade deadline. At the very least, it feels realistic that General Manager Mike Rizzo would hold on to this roster and hope.