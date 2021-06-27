For Williams, an eighth Wimbledon title would tie Margaret Court’s record 24 majors.
The All-England Club’s surface and setting work in the veterans’ favor, making it possibly their last best chance of winning another major.
Centre Court’s grass courts accentuate the strengths of their games — movement in Federer’s case; powerful serve and quick-strike tactics in Williams’s. And Wimbledon’s crowds, which will be capped at 50 percent the first 12 days and at full capacity for the women’s and men’s finals, regard them as royalty.
Their draws have also been favorable.
Federer won’t have to face Djokovic until the final. He opens Tuesday against 42nd-ranked Adrian Mannarino and could face top-six players Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
The women’s field is missing defending champion Simona Halep (calf injury), who defeated Williams in the 2019 final, and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who upset Williams to win the 2018 U.S. Open. Williams begins play Tuesday against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who is ranked 100th. Her trickiest hurdle could be fellow American Coco Gauff, whom she is projected to meet in the fourth round.
But in the case of Federer and Williams alike, their biggest challenge at this stage in their careers may be time itself.
With that in mind, Federer structured his return to competition in 2021 with care and restraint after he missed most of 2020 following two knee surgeries.
“With age, you have to be more selective,” Federer said. “You can’t play it all.”
That’s why he is deferring a decision about whether to compete at the Tokyo Olympics until after Wimbledon, to see how his body reacts.
Williams was more definitive, saying Sunday that she won’t compete at the upcoming Olympics for “a lot of reasons” that she didn’t want to discuss just now.
While Williams and Federer play different styles of tennis, they share remarkable longevity atop the sport’s ranks.
Countless pro careers have been launched and abandoned since Williams played her first Wimbledon match at 16, in 1998, and a 17-year-old Federer made his Wimbledon debut in 1999. In the coming days, they will probably face players who weren’t born when they first stepped onto Wimbledon’s grass.
Asked what he thought accounted for the sustained excellence of their careers, Federer pointed to a balance of happiness and wisdom in managing the day-to-day grind of the pro tour.
“You would think that we found ways to keep ourselves happy, motivated and entertained,” Federer said. “[To] not let the negatives dominate our daily struggles and things we’re going through.”
With an eye toward peaking for Wimbledon, Federer made the unorthodox and, to some, unsporting, decision to pull out of the French Open after he advanced to the fourth round when he wasn’t injured. He used the clay-court major, in effect, as a test of his readiness for best-of-five-set matches and got the workout he felt he needed after three tough matches.
He entered just one grass-court tuneup, in Halle, Germany, where victory has been almost a foregone conclusion over the past 15 years. Instead, Federer was ousted in the second round by Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and made no secret of his irritation.
Asked about his reaction Sunday, Federer likened it to the petulance he sometimes displayed as a junior — when “all of a sudden you just don’t see the positivity anymore.”
Since the defeat, Federer said, he had reflected on the positives, such as being at Wimbledon for the 21st time.
“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by,” Federer said. “I believe it's very much possible.
Williams skipped traditional grass-court tuneups after reaching the fourth round at the French Open, choosing instead to train on practice courts out of the public eye. The approach has served her well in the past.
She was a pioneer, along with her sister Venus, in taking charge of her tournament scheduling, competing only when she felt physically and mentally fit, making time for off-court pursuits, and prioritizing majors as she aged rather than chasing rankings and trophies year-round.
While she was often criticized for it, Williams’s decision-making has been more than vindicated as she plays on with competitive fire, at 39, with an Open-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles and more than $94 million in prize money.
“Everyone is different,” Williams said Sunday. “I think for me, playing the way I played helped my career. I don’t think I could have played as long if I had to play every week or a lot of weeks. … You really have to do what works for you.”
